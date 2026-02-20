More Than 30 BYU Players Used Redshirt Season in 2025

Earlier this week, the BYU football program released the 2026 Spring roster. As part of the roster release, we learned which BYU players used their redshirt seasons in 2025.

Most of the players that redshirted were freshmen that didn't play more than four regular season games. There were also some non-freshmen that dealt with injuries and preserved an extra year of eligibility.

BYU Players That Redshirted in 2025

31 players redshirted in 2025. The players in bold are players that were not freshmen when they redshirted.

2 - Jonathan Kabeya (Cornerback)

7 - Reggie Frischknecht (Wide Receiver)

19 - Fuller Shurtz (Punter)

22 - Tommy Prassas (Safety)

22 - Trey Roberts (Wide Receiver)

23 - Pierson Watson (Linebacker)

26 - Jordyn Criss (Cornerback)

30 - Sione Moa (Running Back)

33 - Jared Esplin (Wide Receiver)

38 - Logan Payne (Running Back)

39 - Crew Clark (Safety)

43 - Ty Smith (Deep Snapper)

44 - Ephraim Asiata (Linebacker)

46 - Kendal Wall (Defensive End)

47 - Berkley Alfrey (Linebacker)

50 - Maverick McManus (Defensive Tackle)

52 - Vincent Tautua (Defensive End)

53 - Strantz Mangisi (Offensive Line)

59 - Siosefa Brown (Defensive End)

59 - Siosiua Latu-Finau (Offensive Line)

65 - Brigham Alexander (Offensive Line)

68 - Andrew Williams (Offensive Line)

73 - Caden McKee (Offensive Line)

76 - Jeff Lewis (Offensive Line)

78 - Ethan Thomason (Offensive Line)

80 - Jacob Nye (Tight End)

84 - Kila Keone (Wide Receiver)

86 - Cole Clement (Tight End)

93 - Kelepi Latu-Finau (Defensive Tackle)

96 - Justin Kirkland (Defensive Tackle)

99 - Ulavai Fetuli (Defensive Tackle)



Defensive tackle Justin Kirkland was scheduled to be an important piece on BYU's defensive line in 2025. Instead, he suffered a knee injury before Fall Camp and he wasn't available until late September. Even after he came back, he wasn't completely healthy and opted to shut his season down and preserve an extra year.

Jonathan Kabeya was going to start at nickel before he suffered an injury during Fall Camp. He eventually played in four regular season games. Tommy Prassas started the season as the starting nickel after Kabeya went down. Prassas suffered an injury against Colorado and didn't appear in another game.

Sione Moa was lost for most of the season after suffered an injury against East Carolina. Moa's absence really hurt BYU's offense in games like Iowa State and Texas Tech when LJ Martin was banged up.

Ephraim Asiata was going to be a reserve outside linebacker and see the field. He suffered an injury early in the season and never made an impact.