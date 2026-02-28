Position Changes, Number Changes on the 2026 BYU Spring Roster

On the first day of Spring Camp, BYU made a few final tweaks to the 2026 roster. In this article, we will recap every position change and number change on the roster.

Position Changes

Only three players changed positions compared to the 2025 roster: Vil Po'uha, Kendal Wall, and Trevin Ostler.

Viliami Po'uha - Defensive Tackle (Listed at Defensive End in 2025)

Kendal Wall - Defensive End (Listed at Defensive Tackle in 2025)

Trevin Ostler - Offensive Line (Listed at Tight End in 2025)

Viliami Po'uha, who is now listed at 278 pounds, has moved from defensive end to defensive tackle. Defensive tackle might be the natural position for Po'uha who is the son of BYU defensive line coach Sione Po'uha. Sione was an NFL defensive tackle.

Po'uha appeared in all 14 games for the BYU defense last season and he started the first four games. He logged over 360 defensive snaps and he had a pivotal sack against Iowa State. He was also credited with 17 total pressures which was tied for fifth most on BYU's defense.

Redshirt freshman Kendal Wall will move from defensive tackle to defensive end. Wall signed with BYU as a defensive tackle, but he is listed at just 240 pounds. His weight profile suggests he is more likely to find the field as a defensive end.

During the back half of the 2025 season, Trevin Ostler was moved to tight end where he played as a run-blocking speciailist. Ostler was often used in obvious running situations. Ostler is back to his natrual home along the offensive line.

BYU veteran offensive lineman Bruce Mitchell gave Ostler a shoutout after practice and recognized him as a player that could play a big role for BYU in 20226.

Number Changes

Six returning players changed their numbers since last season. Offensive lineman Trevin Ostler, who changed his number when was utilized as a tight end in 2025, is back to wearing the number 74. BYU defensive back Cannon DeVries will wear the number 32, the same number he wore in high school.

Special teams specialist Kevin Doe will wear number 20. Veteran transfer Jake Clifton took Doe's old number.