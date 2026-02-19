Two BYU Defensive Linemen Swap Positions on Spring Roster

Earlier this week, BYU released the 2026 Spring roster in preparation for Spring camp. There were only two players that changed positions compared to the 2025 roster: Defensive linemen Viliami Po'uha and Kendall Wall.

Viliami Po'uha, who is now listed at 278 pounds, has moved from defensive end to defensive tackle. Defensive tackle might be the natural position for Po'uha who is the son of BYU defensive line coach Sione Po'uha. Sione was an NFL defensive tackle.

Po'uha appeared in all 14 games for the BYU defense last season and he started the first four games. He logged over 360 defensive snaps and he had a pivotal sack against Iowa State. He was also credited with 17 total pressures which was tied for fifth most on BYU's defense.

Redshirt freshman Kendal Wall will move from defensive tackle to defensive end. Wall signed with BYU as a defensive tackle, but he is listed at just 240 pounds. His weight profile suggests he is more likely to find the field as a defensive end.

BYU's defensive line is as talented as it's ever been in the Kalani Sitake era. Last year, that talent was laregly inexperienced. Now that BYU's young, talented defensive linemen have some experience under their belts, it's time to produce.

Nothing would help BYU take the next step more than developing a dominant defensive line. For as good as BYU was last season, the Cougars didn't dominate in the trenches on defense. A dominant defensive line could propel BYU to a Big 12 championship. Below is a look at the defensive ends and defensive tackles on the 2026 Spring roster.

BYU Defensive Ends

Nusi Taumoepeau - Sophomore

Orion Maile-Kaufusi - RS-Sophomore

Tausili Akana - RS-Junior

Kendal Wall - RS-Freshman

Bodie Schoonover - RS-Senior

Vincent Tautua - RS-Freshman

Siosefa Brown - RS-Freshman

Hunter Clegg - Sophomore

Kinilau Fonohema - RS-Sophomore

Braxton Lindsey - Freshman

Adney Reid - Freshman

When we talk about BYU's defensive line talent, these defensive ends have it. Nusi Taumoepeau, Tausili Akana, Braxton Lindsey, and Hunter Clegg were four-star recruits. Other players like Adney Reid, Kini Fonohema, Bodie Schoonover, and Sefa Brown picked BYU over multiple P4 offers.

The talent is there, but this group was very young last season. Frankly, they are still a young group. Still, with more experience under their belts, we expect them to produce at a higher clip in 2026.

BYU Defensive Tackles

Viliami Po'uha - Junior

Maverick McManus - RS-Freshman

Keanu Tanuvasa - RS-Senior

Kelepi Latu-Finau - RS-Freshman

Anisi Purcell - RS-Senior

Justin Kirkland - RS-Senior

Ulavai Fetuli - RS-Freshman

Nehemiah Kolone - Freshman

David Tangilanu - Freshman

BYU's defensive tackles will be one of the more experienced units on the roster. The top three players in the rotation will be redshirt seniors: Keanu Tanuvasa, Justin Kirkland, and Anisi Purcell. We expect Viliami Po'uha to be in the rotation as well.

Behind those four, keep an eye on two young freshmen in Ulavai Fetuli and Nehemiah Kolone. Fetuli played 34 snaps in 3 games as a true freshman, preserving his redshirt. Nehemiah Kolone picked BYU over a host of P4 programs. He is already listed at 268 pounds. Kolone and Fetuli could be the starting tackle duo of the future.