Postseason Awards for the 2024 BYU Football Season
BYU wrapped up the season with a dominant win over Colorado to improve to 11-2 and position themselves for a top-15 ranking in the final AP poll. Compared to preseason expectations, BYU was one of the best stories in the sport. The Cougars went from being picked to win 4-5 games to being a few plays away from an undefeated season.
Today, we're handing out postseason awards for the 2024 BYU football season.
Offensive Freshman of The Year: Jojo Phillips
Jojo Phillips is one of the most physically gifted players in the program, and his talent started to shine through in 2024. Phillips finished his redshirt freshman campaign with 211 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Phillips has the potential to be a future star at BYU.
Defensive Freshman Of The Year: Tommy Prassas
True freshman Tommy Prassas appeared in all 13 games for the BYU defense, and he played 188 total snaps. Prassas made two critical plays in 2024, none more critical than his fumble recovery and touchdown against Kansas State. He also had an interception against Oklahoma State that setup a BYU score. It's never easy to see the field as a true freshman, but that's exactly what Prassas did.
Coach Of The Year: Jay Hill
Jay Hill has done miraculous work for the BYU defense in just two years as the defensive coordinator. Hill inherited one of the worst defenses in the country with underwhelming talent. In two years, he made BYU one of the best defenses in the conference. BYU ranked second in the Big 12 in SP+ defensive efficiency.
Play Of The Year: Darius Lassiter
In a season where five plays could have been nominated as the play of the year, Darius Lassiter's game-winner against Oklahoma State gets the nod. A 35-yard pass from Jake Retzlaff to Darius Lassiter gave BYU a 38-35 with 11 seconds remaining. That touchdown kept BYU's undefeated season alive.
Most Improved Player: Caleb Etienne
Caleb Etienne was benched as BYU's right tackle in 2023. At time, Etienne looked lost out there in his first season in Provo. In 2024, Etienne started every game as BYU's left tackle and he was unrecognizable compared to the 2023 version of Caleb Etienne. Etienne was named First-Team All Big 12. He was one of the best stories of BYU's 2024 season.
Special Teams Player of the Year: Will Ferrin
There were multiple candidates to win this award, but nobody was more deserving than BYU kicker Will Ferrin. Ferrin was fantastic for BYU in 2024, making 24/27 field goals including the game-winner against arch-rival Utah.
Defensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Glasker
BYU sophomore linebacker Isaiah Glasker was our defensive MVP of the 2024 season. Glasker was fantastic from start to finish. On a defense that played at a high level, nobody was better than Isaiah Glasker. Glasker finished the 2024 season with a team-high 70 tackles including 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, and 1 forced fumble.
He had the best season by a BYU linebacker since at least Sione Takitaki in 2018, and arguably the best since Kyle Van Noy was in a BYU uniform.
Offensive Player of the Year: Jake Retzlaff
Jake Retzlaff is our offensive MVP of the 2024 season. Retzlaff stumbled down the stretch, but he carried BYU's offense in September and October when BYU dealt with multiple injuries at running back. For more than half the season, Retzlaff led BYU in rushing. His run in October was the highlight of his 2024 season.
He wasn't perfect, and he still has room to improve, but nobody was more valuable to the BYU offense in 2024. Retzlaff didn't play well enough to win in four games in 2024: SMU, Kansas, Arizona State, and Colorado. In those four games, BYU went 2-2. In the games where Retzlaff played well, BYU went 9-0. Nobody was more critical to BYU's success than Retzlaff.