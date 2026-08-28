Predicting the Winners of Position Battles After BYU Fall Camp

The BYU football program wrapped up Fall Camp earlier this week and transitioned to game preparation mode. There were only a few true position battles in Fall Camp. In this article, we'll project the winners of the position battles.

1. Starting wide receivers

All eyes were on the wide receivers heading into Fall Camp. We went into camp expecting Jojo Phillips and Kyler Kasper to be the top two wide receivers going into the season. That hasn't changed. One prediction that has changed is true freshman Legend Glasker in the starting lineup. We gave the slight edge to Reggie Frischknecht going into camp.

While both Frischknecht and Glasker will play a lot, now we give the narrow edge to Legend Glasker. Glasker made plays throughout Fall Camp.

Nice placement on the run from Bear Bachmeier to Legend Glasker. Glasker continues to run with the first-team offense. pic.twitter.com/lQwxSLTrfm — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 19, 2026

Prediction

WR1: Jojo Phillips

WR2: Kyler Kasper

WR3: Legend Glasker

2. Left Guard

The left guard position was the only true position battle along the offensive line. All other positions went into camp with favorites to start. We give the edge to Sonny Makasini to start at left guard. Makasini appeared in all 14 games for BYU last season and started two games.

BYU rotated a few players with the first-team offense at left guard, but Makasini got the most reps. Zak Yamauchi, Trevin Ostler, and a few othres also got some run with the starters.

Prediction

LG: Sonny Makasini

3. Defensive Ends

BYU is going to be multiple as a defense, so projecting the starting defensive ends is harder than it's been in the past. BYU will rotate multiple edge rushers. We're giving the edge to Bodie Schoonover and Tausili Akana to get the starting nod.

If BYU is trying to get after the passer, Tausili Akana and Braxton Lindsey will play a lot. Hunter Clegg will be on the field a lot as well. When healthy, Nusi Taumoepeau will play perhaps the most out of anyone.

Kendal Wall probably won't start, but he was getting first-team reps on the final day of camp. Wall was one of the surprises of Fall Camp. We expect him to play this season.

Prediction

SDE: Bodie Schoonover

WDE: Tausili Akana

4. Backup Quarterback

BYU declined to name a backup quarterback after Spring Camp. Treyson Bourguet and Enoch Watson split the second-team reps in the spring. Throughout Fall Camp, Bourguet earned most of the second-team reps and he played really well. Bourguet will be the backup to Bachmeier.

Prediction

QB2: Treyson Bourguet

Treyson Bourguet finds Terrance Saryon for the score on the final play of practice. pic.twitter.com/Za3UiPqDgf — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 21, 2026

5. Special Teams

Every major special teams role was up for grabs going into camp. The kickers performed well - they didn't miss a single kick in the media observation windows. We're going with Matthias Dunn because of his experience and his ability to knock down deep kicks. He made multiple field goals of 50+ yards and a few of them he made under pressure.

At the end of practice, coaches had all the players surround the kickers and create noise as the kickers attempted to make field goals. Dunn stayed calm under pressure and made his kicks.

In the return game, we expect Cannon DeVries to start at punt return. Kick return duties are more of a mystery. We're giving the edge to Cannon DeVries and DeVaughn Eka.

Prediction

Kicker: Matthias Dunn

Punter: Fuller Shurtz

Punt Returner: Cannon DeVries

Kick Returner: Cannon DeVries & DeVaughn Eka

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