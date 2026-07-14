Top Position Battles to Watch When BYU Opens 2026 Fall Camp

BYU's 2024 Fall Camp was dominated by the quarterback battle between Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohannon. During 2025 Fall Camp, all eyes were on the quarterback battle between Bear Bachmeier, McCae Hillstead, and Treyson Bourguet. For the first time since 2023, BYU goes into Fall Camp with a clear starter under center in Bear Bachmeier.

BYU returns production on both ends of the ball, not just at quarterback. Still, there will be a handful of important position battles to sort out during Fall Camp. Let's preview the top position battles to watch when the Cougars open camp.

1. Multiple starting spots are up for grabs at wide receiver

The wide receivers will be the top storyline of Fall Camp. Before Spring Camp, BYU learned they would need to replace leading receiver Parker Kingston. Then, Cody Hagen announced his retirement after Spring Camp.

On a roster that has veterans at nearly every position, the wide receiver position is the biggest question mark. We penciled in Jojo Phillips and Kyler Kasper as two of BYU's starting wide receivers after Spring Camp. However, true freshman Legend Glasker was climbing the depth chart, and other freshmen like Jaron Pula and Terrance Saryon were getting second-team reps.

Jojo Phillips will start. Besides Phillips, there are several wide receivers that could earn starting jobs. Kyler Kasper, an Oregon transfer, played with the first-team offense during the Spring.

The Cougars also return wide receviers Tiger Bachmeier, Tei Nacua, and Reggie Frischknecht who played sparringly in 2025.

To beat the best teams on the schedule, BYU will need a few wide receivers to become reliable targets for Bear Bachmeier. Identifying those go-to wide receivers is the top priority for Fall Camp.

2. Left guard

BYU goes into camp without many questions along the offensive line. Washington transfer Paki Finau took the first-team reps at left tackle. Bruce Mitchell was a First Team All-Big 12 selection in 2025 at center. Kyle Sfarcioc returns at right guard after starting the last four games of the 2025 season. In the conference championship game against Texas Tech, BYU really struggled to protect Bear Bachmeier.

Sfarcioc was the lone bright spot. Sfarcioc didn't allow a quarterback pressure. Sfarcioc took the first-string reps at right guard.

At right tackle, BYU returns starter Andrew Gentry. That leaves only the left guard spot up for grabs.

There is a long list of competitors that could win that job. Joe Brown and Trevin Ostler shared the first-team reps back in March. Sonny Makasini played in 14 games for BYU at guard last season. He will contend for the left guard spot after missing Spring while he recovered from an injury.

There is also Zak Yamauchi, a Stanford transfer that started a handful of games for the Cardinal as a freshman in 2025. Yamauchi was limited by injury in the Spring as well.

3. Starting defensive ends

BYU has more talent at defensive end than any other position group on defense, according to BYU defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga. During Fall Camp, those talented defensive ends will battle for starting jobs.

Nusi Taumoepeau, who was a breakout player for BYU as a true freshman, will be healthy and ready to compete. Then, there is Hunter Clegg who played more snaps than any true freshman not named Bear Bachmeier in 2025. Clegg was just eight months removed from his mission when Fall Camp kicked off last season. With a full offseason of development, he is poised to take a step forward.

Taumoepeau and Clegg will compete against more experienced players like Tausili Akana and Bodie Schoonover. Akana's role grew in BYU's defense last season after transferring in from Texas. What kept Akana off the field at Texas was his weight. He made strides in that department last season. If he is heavy enough to be an every-down defensive end, he will compete for the starting job as well.

Bodie Schoonover is the most experienced defensive end on BYU's roster. Schoonover might be the best run-stopping defensive end for Kelly Poppinga. The scope of Schoonver's role will hinge on his development as a pass rusher. He pressured the quarterback on 8% of pass rush attempts last season which was a tier below young pass-rushers like Taumoepeau, Clegg, and Akana.

There is other young talent that could factor into the equation as well. True freshman and former four-star recruit Braxton Lindsey was a standout during Spring Camp. Kini Fonohema, a coveted recruit in his own right, has reached a weight where he could compete for playing time. Adney Reid and Siosefa Brown are wildcards in this position battle as well.

This room is stocked full of players that were either four-star recruits or had competing P4 offers. Now with two years in the program, this is a room that should be much better in 2026 than it was in 2025.

4. Backup quarterback

The backup quarterback battle will be one of the most important position battles of Fall Camp. In most seasons, BYU needs at least two quarterbacks to get through the season. Bear Bachmeier will be the starter for the Cougars as long as he is healthy.

The backup role will be played by either veteran Treyson Bourguet or freshman returned missionary Enoch Watson. Bourguet and Watson, both Arizona natives, shared the backup reps in March. Bourguet is more familiar with the offense and has more college football experience, but Watson might have the higher ceiling, and he fits the mold of quarterbacks that have been successful in Aaron Roderick's offense: he is accurate and he is mobile.

5. Special teams

BYU's special teams units will feature new faces across the board. The Cougars are replacing their starting kicker, punter, long-snapper, kick returner, and punt returner. On top of it all, BYU has a new special teams coordinator in Justin Ena.

Tiger Bachmeier, Cannon DeVries, and Jonathan Kabeya will compete for the return duties. Perhaps a freshman like Legend Glasker could also get into the mix.

The kicking competition will feature Matthias Dunn, Ian Sanches, and Brody Laga. Laga signed with BYU on scholarship before his mission. He returned home from his mission a few months ago. Matthias Dunn was the backup to Will Ferrin the last two seasons.

6. CB3

BYU has two clear starters at cornerback: Evan Johnson and Therrian Alexander III. Behind those two, the third rotational spot is up for grabs. Jonathan Kabeya could play in that spot, although he might be better suited as the nickel.

Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams is probably the favorite to win that job. Williams played the same role for Mississippi State a season ago - he was the third cornerback in the rotation for the Bulldogs.

There are two inexperienced youngers in contention as well: Kevin Doe and Jordyn Criss. We expect them to round out the two-deep at cornerback.

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