Previewing BYU vs Kansas State with a Kansas State Insider
On Saturday night, BYU hosts no. 13 Kansas State to open Big 12 play. We caught up with Kansas State On SI publisher Shandel Rich to preview BYU-KSU from the Kansas State perspective.
How is Kansas State's health heading into this game?
The Wildcats have no significant injuries to new players. Expect the same lineup you saw last week against Arizona.
What is the best position group on the Kansas State roster?
It's probably running back. DJ Giddens is one of the best in the Big 12, if not the nation. His backup, Dylan Edwards, also has the ability to break free for a big gain on any play. Their presence makes quarterback Avery Johnson even more dynamic.
How do you expect Kansas State's offense to attack BYU's defense?
The K-State offense begins and ends with Avery Johnson. He makes it go. While he's an effective passer, he makes it tougher for defenses when he runs the ball. Many of the plays involve Johnson making reads on when to run or pass. He has full autonomy over the offense.
How would you describe the Kansas State defense and where do you think it can give BYU problems?
The Wildcats defense is led by linebackers Austin Moore and Austin Romaine. They pretty much run the show. Both have a knack for coming up with turnovers. They should be the biggest concern for BYU. Moore was the leading tackler last year while Romaine has emerged as another leader in just his sophomore season.
Avery Johnson is making his first road start in conference play. What is the level of concern in terms of his ability to handle a hostile road environment?
Avery is cool as they come. He shouldn't have any problems in Provo. It seems his only concern is the altitude there. The team already has him on supplements to combat the elements. I will say this: it will be the toughest road environment he has faced but don't expect him to succumb to nerves. The kid has no fear.