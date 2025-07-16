Projecting the 2025 Depth Chart for the BYU Defense Ahead of Fall Camp
2025 Fall camp is just around the corner for the BYU football program. Even since the end of the Spring transfer window, there have been a few notable depth chart developments for the BYU offense. First and foremost, returning starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff announced his plans to withdraw from BYU and finish his college career elsewhere.
With just a few weeks before Fall camp, we're going to take a stab at the 2025 depth chart for the BYU defense. There are various positions that will need to be sorted out during Fall camp. We'll start with the defensive line.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Bodie Schoonover
- Viliami Po'uha OR Orion Maile-Kaufusi
- Logan Lutui OR Tausili Akana
- Ephraim Asiata OR Hunter Clegg
Perhaps no position battles were less solidified than the defensive end spots after Spring camp.
The defensive end battles could come down to upside vs experience. BYU's two most experienced defensive ends are Logan Lutui and Bodie Schoonover. However, BYU's defensive ends with the highest upside are Hunter Clegg, Tausili Akana, Kinilau Fonohema, Viliami Po'uha and Ephraim Asiata.
This battle will continue into Fall camp.
Interior Defensive Line
- Keanu Tanuvasa
- John Taumoepeau
- Justin Kirkland
- Anisi Purcell OR Sani Tuala
Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa was arguably the most important transfer addition for BYU. Tanuvasa was a two-year starter at Utah, and you can put him in the projected starting lineup for BYU in 2025. Then, BYU went and added Oklahoma State transfer Justin Kirkland to add more experience up front. We expect both Tanuvasa and Kirkland to start.
Anisi Purcell, a two-year starter for SUU, transferred to BYU and will compete for time at this spot. Purcell slid inside after playing defensive and at SUU. Purcell had multiple quarterback hurries in Spring camp and had a nose for the football.
Snow College transfer John Taumoepeau will be in the rotation as well. Taumoepeau was getting first-team reps in Spring camp.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Choe Bryant-Strother
- Isaiah Glasker
- Ace Kaufusi
- Siale Esera
- Miles Hall
Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker are surefire starters. Those are two of the best players on the roster in 2025. Harrison Taggart's decision to transfer does not change their status moving forward.
Without Harrison Taggart, we moved Siale Esera into the starting lineup. During Spring camp, Jay Hill called Harrison Taggart and Siale Esera mike linebackers 1A and 1B. Esera was recovering from an injury last season and he was limited for most of the season. When he was healthy as a true freshman, Esera showed flashes of greatness. Esera will be the most likely candidate to slide into the starting lineup.
Safety
- Tanner Wall
- Faletau Satuala
- Raider Damuni
- Tommy Prassas
We give Tanner Wall and Raider Damuni the edge to win the starting spots at safety. Faletau Satuala and Tommy Prassas got a lot of meaningful reps as true freshmen in 2024. We expect both of them in the two-deep in 2025 and we expect them to push Wall and Damuni.
Faletau Satuala is a candidate to take a big step forward between now and Fall camp. Satuala made a few really nice plays during Spring camp - his talent is evident.
Cornerback
- Evan Johnson
- Tre Alexander
- Mory Bamba
- Jayden Dunlap OR Marcus McKenzie
Nickel
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Cannon DeVries
Evan Johnson was the highest-graded player on BYU's defense in 2024. Mory Bamba is one of the most experienced cornerbacks that returns in 2025. It's time for former coveted recruits Tre Alexander, Jonathan Kabeya, and Marcus McKenzie to crack the rotation. We expect Jonathan Kabeya to start at nickel.