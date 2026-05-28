7 Underrated Plays That Shaped BYU's 2025 Season

In 2025, BYU won 12 games and made it to the Big 12 title game. There were plenty of highlight plays from the 2025 season that will be remembered for years to come. There were also underrated moments that impacted the outcomes of games that will probably be forgotten. That's the purpose of this article.

In this article, we will highlight 8 plays that altered the trajectory of BYU's season, even if they won't make 2025 highlight reels.

1. The Foot Fumble Against Georgia Tech

Trailing 21-10 against Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tart's Bowl, the BYU defense was deep in its own territory. The BYU defense was trying to avoid going down three scores in the second half.

That's when BYU true freshman Nusi Taumoepeau - making his first career start - forced a fumble with his foot. BYU star linebacker Isaiah Glasker recovered the fumble. Not only did BYU prevent a touchdown and avoid going down three scores, they flipped the momentum of the game and prevented Georgia Tech from adding on a field goal, something that would prove critical later in the game. More on this game in a moment.

2. Will Ferrin field goal Arizona

In the first overtime against Arizona, BYU had a chance to go win the game. The BYU defense held Arizona to a field goal in the first possession of overtime.

Instead of winning the game, the BYU offense went backwards. BYU brought out Will Ferrin to attempt a 45-yard, game-tying field goal. Ferrin had missed a field goal earlier in the game on a rainy night in Tucson. Ferrin stepped in and drilled the field goal, sending the game to a second overtime. The Cougars would go on to win in double overtime.

3. Faletau Satuala sack against Colorado

To say BYU got off to a slow start against Colorado would be an understatement. The Buffaloes bulldozed the BYU defense on their first two drives, scoring two touchdowns while facing only one third down.

The BYU offense responded with a field goal. On Colorado's third drive, the BYU defense was on its heels again. The Buffaloes were driving in BYU terriroty when the BYU defense finally got Colorado behind the chains. Faletau Satuala came flying into the backfield on a safety blitz and sacked Kaidon Salter.

Two plays later, Jack Kelly would sack Salter and Colorado was forced to punt. The Satuala sack got the BYU defense settled, and BYU's defense held Colorado to just 10 points the rest of the way.

4. Kevin Doe forces an Iowa State turnover

Tied 27-27 near the end of the third quarter, BYU punted it away to Iowa State. As the ball was dribbling to a stop, BYU gunner Kevin Doe pushed an Iowa State player towards the football. Iowa State touched it and Mory Bamba recovered it. BYU got the ball and went on a 14-0 run to seal the game.

IOWA STATE TOUCHES THE PUNT AND BYU COMES UP WITH IT 😱@BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/VroyTPW95w — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 25, 2025

5. Fumble recovery against Arizona

At the end of regulation against Arizona, BYU was driving to tie the game as the clock was winding down. Bear Bachmeier fumbled the football with less than one minute remaining, and it appeared that the three Wildcats in the area would recover it. That's when BYU offensive lineman Kyle Sfarcioc joined the pile and miraculously came away with the football.

Had Arizona recovered that fumble, the game would have been over. BYU had no timeouts remaining. Instead, BYU recovered the fumble and scored the game-tying touchdown a few plays later.

6. Muffed punt Utah

At the end of the first half against rival Utah, the Utes had momentum on their side. After forcing a BYU punt, Utah was poised to get the football back and potentially take a lead going into halftime. Then, Utah punt returner Mana Carvalho stepped up to field a punt. Carvalho muffed the punt and BYU recovered it.

BYU went on to make a field goal and take a 10-7 lead into the halftime locker room.

7. Two-point conversion Georgia Tech

In the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech, BYU trailed 21-10. The Cougars scored a touchdown to trim the lead to 21-16. The Cougars went for two to cut the Georgia Tech lead to a field goal.

On the two-point conversion, Bear Bachmeier barreled over a Georgia Tech defender on his way to the end zone. After that conversion, BYU trailed 21-18.

That two-point conversion turned out to be pivotal at the end of the game. When Georgia Tech was driving to win the game, they trailed by four points. Had BYU not converted that two-point conversion, Georgia Tech could have attempted a field goal to either tie or win the game.

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