Ranking BYU Sports by Revenue Generated in Second Big 12 Season

In BYU's second year in the Big 12, the Cougars brought in a record $153.4M in revenue. That was good enough for 5th out of 16 Big 12 teams. In 2024-2025, the Cougars received a partial revenue share from the Big 12 for the final time, which means most of their revenue was generated by individual sports.

The Cougars had a breakout season in 2024-2025. BYU football finished 11-2 and was one of the biggest surprises in the conference. Men's basketball made a run to the Sweet 16 for just the third time in program history. In this article, we will rank the BYU sports by how much revenue they generated.

BYU Sports Revenue Rankings

Football - $51.7M Men's Basketball - $28.0M Women's Soccer - $5.0M Baseball - $4.0M Women's Volleyball - $2.1M Men's Volleyball - $1.8M Women's Basketball - $1.6M Women's Tennis - $1.3M Women's Track & Field - $1.3M Softball - $1.2M Men's Track & Field - $1.1M Women's Gymnastics - $0.9M Men's Golf - $0.8M Women's Golf - $0.4M Women's Swim & Dive - $0.3M Men's Tennis - $0.3M Men's Swim & Dive - $0.3M

Like most college programs, football and men's basketball are the two programs that generate the lion's share of the revenue. Football generated nearly double the revenue that men's basketball generated at $51.7M compared to $28.0M for men's basketball. When it comes to conference realignment, football drives the ship. BYU is no exception. The BYU atheltic department goes as the football program goes.

Behind the top two revenue-generating sports, BYU women's soccer generates the most revenue among the olympic sports. For years, BYU has been a powerhouse in women's soccer.

Baseball is an area of opportunity for the BYU athletic department as a whole. In the opinion of this author, BYU fans would rally behind the baseball program if they could experience a run in the NCAA baseball tournament. Postseason college baseball is really fun and Omaha is one of the most unique sporting events in the country. If you don't believe me, check out this clip from WVU's walk-off win to advance to the super regionals.

BYU athletics generated another $51.2M that was not allocated to any specific sports. BYU is poised to grow revenue to record levels again in 2025-2026 in their first year of full revenue participation.

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