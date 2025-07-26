Ranking the BYU Quarterbacks of the Kalani Sitake Era
The quarterback position has dominated the headlines for the BYU football program this offseason. BYU will go into the 2025 season with a quarterback that has not played a snap for the Cougars. The quarterback that wins the quarterback battle will be the 14th quarterback to play for BYU in the Kalani Sitake era. In this article we will rank all 13 BYU quarterbacks of the Kalani Sitake era.
13. Koy Detmer Jr.
Koy Detmer Jr. was called into action in 2017 at Utah State. What was already a disappointing season turned from bad to worse when Detmer Jr. went 7/20 with 91 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions against the Aggies. Those were his final snaps in a BYU uniform.
12. Jacob Conover
Jacob Conover made his debut against Utah State in 2021. Conover entered the game for an injured Baylor Romney. A once coveted recruit, Conover never lived up to his potential at BYU. He finished his BYU career going 5/11 for 45 yards. It was clear that BYU's staff didn't trust Conover in 2022 when they preferred a clearly banged up Jaren Hall over him. Conover transferred to Arizona State then to Utah State where is expected to be a backup quarterback for the Aggies.
11. Beau Hodge
Beau Hodge appeared in three games for BYU in 2017. He went 19/39 for 257 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.
10. Joe Critchlow
Joe Critchlow is most famous not for what he did on the field for BYU, but what then BYU coach Ed Lamb said about him ahead of the 2018 season. "Joe Critchlow is, I think, a big-time quarterback in every way," Lamb said. "I think Joe will be one of the great quarterbacks at BYU before it’s all said and done.”
Critchlow never became the full-time starter for BYU. He did, however, start a couple games for BYU in 2017. Critchlow was the starter for BYU in one of the worst losses in modern program history: a home loss against UMass.
Critchlow ended his BYU career 64/113 for 715 yards,
9. Gerry Bohanon
Gerry Bohanon could have been much higher on this list if he would have beaten out Jake Retzlaff for the starting job in 2024. Bohanon certainly could have led BYU to a bowl game in 2024. Instead, he only appeared in a couple games. He completed 3/4 passes for 27 yards and he threw an interception on a trick play against Colorado. Bohanon also ran for 30 yards on 7 carries.
His production suggests he should be lower on the list. However, he deserves credit for really pushing Jake Retzlaff to improve in 2024, leading to one of the best seasons in program history. His ranking is also based on what we saw from him in Fall Camp. There were moments when Bohanon was really, really good.
8. Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters
The starter for BYU's bowl win over SMU in 2022, Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters only started one game at quarterback before switching positions. He has a small spot in BYU lore for his gutty performance on the ground against the Mustangs. He had only 47 passing yards against SMU, but he led the Cougars with 96 rushing yards on just 14 carries.
7. Tanner Mangum
Tanner Mangum was excellent under Bronco Mendenhall in 2015. Mangum looked to be the quarterback of the future for BYU. However, he was never able to replicate his 2015 production from 2016-2018. Mangum would be higher on this list if his 2015 production was included. From 2016-2018, Mangum was 283/476 (59%) for 2,885 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Mangum eventually lost the starting job to freshman Zach Wilson in 2018.
6. Kedon Slovis
Kedon Slovis didn't have a lot of help around him in 2023. The BYU offensive line was, frankly, bad in 2023. The Cougars also lacked a consistent rushing attack. Slovis was 5-3 as the BYU starter. Given the circumstances, Slovis made the most out of a difficult situation. Slovis was 153/266 for 1,716 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.
5. Baylor Romney
If Baylor Romney would have stayed at BYU, he likely would have been the quarterback to lead BYU into the Big 12 in 2023. Instead, Romney opted to end his football career and take a job in the corporate world. Romney gave BYU some great production as a backup quarterback. Seemingly any time he entered a game, he was productive.
Romney finished his BYU career 134/200 for 1,787 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. Romney was the starter for BYU's upset win over Boise State in 2018. BYU ended Boise State's undefeated season with that win.
4. Taysom Hill
Taysom Hill wasn't fully healthy for his only season with Kalani Sitake in 2016. If he would have been healthy, he could have been even higher on the list. In 2016, Taysom Hill was 222/372 (59%) for 2,323 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also had 603 rushing yards for 8 touchdowns.
3. Jake Retzlaff
Jake Retzlaff wasn't a perfect quarterback, but he did quarterback one of the best seasons in program history. Retzlaff had a few signature clutch moments that will forever be remembered in BYU football history.
Retzlaff finished the 2024 season 213/368 (58%) for 2,947 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also led BYU in rushing for most of the season. He finished with 417 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns.
2. Jaren Hall
Jaren Hall had the best two-year run of any BYU quarterback under Kalani Sitake from 2021-2022. In his BYU career, Hall was 468/718 (65%) for 6,174 yards. He also ran for 800 yards.
In terms of TD/Int ration, Jaren Hall has a case to be the best in BYU history. He finished his BYU career with 62 total touchdowns to just 11 interceptions.
He has a very good case to be the best BYU quarterback in the Kalani Sitake era.
1. Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson had one of the best single seasons in BYU history in 2020. Zach Wilson was 247/336 (74%) setting the single-season record for completion percentage. Wilson had a TD/Int ratio of 33:3 through the air. He also had 254 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
Regardless of the level of competition, Wilson was elite in 2020. It's a shame that BYU fans didn't get to see Wilson against the original 2020 schedule.