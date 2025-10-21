Rankings Update: BYU's Win Over Utah Has BYU Football Looking Like a Top 6 Team

Current CFP if determined entirely by Résumé SP+ and Strength of Record:



9 Oklahoma (6-1) at 8 GT (7-0)

-- 1 Indiana (7-0)



12 USF (6-1) at 5 Bama (6-1)

-- 4 Oregon (6-1)



11 Texas Tech (5-1) at 6 BYU (7-0)

-- 3 Texas A&M (7-0)



10 Miami (5-1) at 7 UGA (6-1)

-- 2 Ohio St (7-0)