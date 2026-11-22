On Saturday, BYU was on the wrong end of another bad Big 12 replay decision.

In the win over Kansas, no. 10 BYU had the ball in the fourth quarter with a chance to end the game. The Cougars led by a touchdown as they entered Kansas territory. That's when Bear Bachmeier threw a screen pass to Legend Glasker. Glasker was met immediately by a Kansas defender and the ball popped out of Glasker's hands.

Glasker was initially ruled down on the field, then the play went to replay review. The replay crew ruled that Glasker lost possession of the ball before his elbow hit the ground. They made the decision to overturn the ruling on the field before the referee on the field asked whether it was a catch or not.

"Gene can I just ask a quick question because I didn't see it down field - this is a completed catch?" The referee asked on the broadcast. The replay booth immediately responded by saying, "Yes, that's correct."

Rules analyst Terry McAulay says the Big 12 made the incorrect call. McAulay states that the play was "simply an incomplete pass...he did not have control long enough to perform an act common to the game."

This play from BYU/Kansas is simply an incomplete pass. It was ruled catch and down. Replay reversed to fumble.



He did not have control long enough to perform an act common to the game.



During the review, it was casually stated that it was a catch without any discussion or… pic.twitter.com/0x1llX6GIg — Terry McAulay (@tjmcaulay) November 22, 2026

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BYU fans watching had flashbacks to two weeks before when BYU was on the wrong end of a very similar call against Utah. Utah running back Wayshawn Parker caught a pass and was hit by Jayven Williams. The ball came out and BYU recovered. After replay review, the play was ruled an incompletion. Parker had the ball for longer than Glasker had the ball, yet the replay booth came to the opposite conclusion in the BYU-Kansas game.

if this is an incomplete pass, Legend's so called catch fumble is an incomplete pass.



BIG12 refs may be the worst in college football. pic.twitter.com/vGlPAdyOM2 — Ben Criddle (@BenCriddleShow) November 21, 2026

The Glasker fumble was very consequential to game. Kansas scored on the following possession and the game went to overtime.

The Big 12 replay team has been a comedy of errors this season. They made statements after two BYU wins saying they ruled incorrectly in BYU's favor. Against Notre Dame, the conference put out a statement saying one more second should have been left on the clock.

After the ASU game, the league said it made an improper ruling on Sione Moa's touchdown run. The BYU-ASU incident triggered a complete review of the Big 12 replay process. The league would be wise to completely overhaul the replay process after the season, as it is clearly producing inconsistent and inaccurate results.

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