Score Prediction for BYU Basketball vs Utah on Senior Night
On Saturday night, the BYU basketball team returns to the Marriott Center for Senior Night against Utah. The Cougars are looking to improve their NCAA Tournament resume and get revenge for an overtime loss suffered in the Huntsman Center back in January.
On paper, BYU has every advantage going into this game. The Cougars are riding a seven-game winning streak, the Utes are without their head coach who was fired, and BYU is simply the better basketball team. However, rivalry games are unique and anything can happen when BYU and Utah square off.
For BYU, the key to this game will be to avoid a hangover from a long and physical game on Tuesday night. Not only does Iowa State play a physical style on defense, but the game went into double overtime. On top of that, BYU was forced to stay an extra day in Iowa due to weather.
If BYU plays even close to the way they have played over the last two weeks, the Cougars will be very hard to beat in this game.
On defense, BYU will need to make adjustments to stop Utah forward Ezra Ausar. Ausar went off for 26 points the first time these two teams met, and he is averaging 19 points per game over his last five games.
Utah has some size down low to give BYU problems, but this is a very different BYU team now compared to the one that played Utah in January. The Cougars will overwhelm Utah with offense and will push the tempo at every opportunity. BYU shot it poorly from three in the loss at Utah, but history won't repeat itself.
The Cougars will win this one comfortably.
BYU 85 | Utah 68
BYU Asks Fans to Wear Royal Against Utah
BYU has asked all fans attending the BYU-Utah game to wear royal. The Cougars will wear royal uniforms at home against Utah.
