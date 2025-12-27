Score Prediction for BYU vs Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl

On Saturday, BYU will take on Georgia Tech in the game that has been coined the people's national championship: the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Cougars will be looking to improve to 12-2 and win 12 games for the first time since 2001. The Cougars and the Yellow Jackets will kickoff at 3:30 PM Eastern Time.

There are a few storylines from the BYU perspective that could impact this game. First and foremost, BYU will be without star running back and Big 12 offensive player of the year LJ Martin. Martin underwent surgery to repair a shoulder injury he suffered against Iowa State back in October.

Martin has been at the core of everything BYU does offensively. In the one game where he didn't play most of the game against Iowa State, BYU put more on the shoulders of true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Bachmeier responded very well, putting up 356 total yards of offense and 3 touchdowns. BYU will turn to Bachmeier once again with Martin out of the lineup.

The second big storyline surrounds the BYU coaching staff, as rumors have been swirling that BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill could be leaving for Michigan after this game. How well BYU handles that distraction will be something to watch in this game.

The Georgia Tech defense has been susceptible to giving up a lot of yards and a lot of points at certain times this year. Georgia Tech ranks 85th in EPA margin on defense and they rank 93rd in points allowed per drive. Even without Martin, BYU should be able to find some success on offense.

The outcome of this game will likely be determined by how well BYU defends a dynamic Georgia Tech offense. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King is capable of moving the chains with both his arm and his legs. King will run the football a lot in this game, particularly in critical short-yardage situations.

In the end, BYU will get just enough stops to keep Georgia Tech under 30 points. Bear Bachmeier will get into a rhythm and move the BYU offense. Georgia Tech really struggles to create takeaways, so the difference in this game could be BYU's ability to get one or two turnovers to swing the game in their favor.

BYU has found so many ways to win in 2025 and they find a way to win one more.

BYU 31 | Georgia Tech 27

