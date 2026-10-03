Score Prediction for No. 10 BYU at TCU

After a week off, no. 10 BYU will be back in action against a highly-motivated TCU team. The Cougars are seeking their first road win over the Horned Frogs since 2006. In this article, we will cement our score prediction for BYU-TCU.

Rain and wet field conditions could play a role in this game. As of Saturday morning, there is a 40% chance of rain at kickoff. While the rain could stop for the second half, the field will likely be wet and slippery. It's been raining all week in Fort Worth.

Last season, BYU diced up the TCU defense with a balanced attack. If the Cougars are uncomfortable throwing the football in wet conditions, BYU's offense could be one dimensional against a good TCU run defense. Despite a dominant performance against TCU last season, BYU only ran for 151 yards. It was Bear Bachmeier's arm that did the lion's share of the damage that night - Bachmeier finished with 296 passing yards.

TCU, meanwhile, is one dimensional even in the best weather conditions. The Horned Frogs have relied on Jaden Craig's arm to move the football. If BYU's defense stops the run and forces Crag into long third downs, he will be susceptible to some mistakes. Craig is one of the best downfield passers in college football. He will connect for a couple chunk plays, but it won't be consistent enough to sustain long drives.

The Horned Frogs will be fired up for this game, but eventually BYU's physicality will take over in the second half. A close game at halftime will turn into a two-score win for the Cougars. TCU will stack the box to stop the run, and that will open up BYU's downfield passing attack. The Cougars will beat the Horned Frogs by the same score as their last victory over TCU in Fort Worth. The Cougars, who have the best record against the spread since 2024, will cover the spread in this one.

Prediction: BYU 31 | TCU 17

Previous 2026 Score Predictions

On the morning of every game, we submit our score prediction. So far this year, we're off to a strong start. Our total margin variance is three points after three games. Below were our score predictions for the game compared to the actual final score.

Game Prediction Actual Score BYU vs Utah Tech BYU 62 | Utah Tech 6 BYU 63 | Utah Tech 7 BYU vs Arizona BYU 31 | Arizona 20 BYU 28 | Arizona 17 BYU at CSU BYU 41 | CSU 20 BYU 41 | CSU 23

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