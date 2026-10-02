TCU Seeks Season-Defining Upset Over No. 10 BYU

When no. 10 BYU takes the field on Saturday night in Fort Worth, it will be taking on a desperate TCU team. The first four games of the season haven't panned out like the Horned Frogs hoped it would. They are 2-2, including two losses in their only two games against Power Four foes.

Their season kicked off in Dublin, Ireland in week zero. The eyes of the college football world were on TCU-North Carolina as TCU laid an egg in an ugly 10-15 loss. That loss set the tone for the start of their season.

After a pair of wins over non-P4 teams, TCU went to Orlando and lost an ugly 21-13 contest against UCF. The Horned Frogs turned the ball over four times and were plagued by costly penalties.

After the loss, TCU quarterback Jaden Craig said the players held a players-only meeting in an effort to turn their season around. Clearly, their talent is better than their record indicates. The only question is if they can correct their many flaws for a game against a top 10 team in BYU.

Meanwhile, TCU fans are growing restless with head coach Sonny Dykes. After Dykes led the Horned Frogs to the national championship in his first season, the Horned Frogs have regressed seemingly every season. If this game is lopsided, Dykes seat will only get hotter.

The combination of Dykes' status, the players-only meeting, and last season's result makes one thing clear: the Horned Frogs are desperate for a season-defining upset over no. 10 BYU.

Revenge for a 2025 Blowout

TCU was a good football team in 2025. The Horned Frogs finished the season 9-4, including a bowl win over no. 16 USC. In the games leading up to the BYU game, TCU lost three games by a combined 19 points. They lost two games by three points.

Then they came to Provo and got blown out by BYU in a 44-13 loss. TCU had no answer for BYU on either side of the ball.

This game could be similar to the 2025 Colorado game or BYU's Big 12 opener against Arizona: this game has probably been circled by TCU throughout the offseason. The Cougars should be prepared to face a very motivated team that is looking to correct its season.

The Horned Frogs are talented enough to make the game competitive and even pull off the upset. BYU is, and has been, the better football team, but TCU will give the Cougars its best shot.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.