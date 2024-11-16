Score Prediction for No. 6 BYU vs Kansas
On Saturday, BYU will look to avoid a letdown game against Kansas following an emotional win over rival Utah. The Jayhawks have underperformed this season. Once viewed as a contender to win the league, Kansas is 2-4 in conference play. However, Kansas has been competitive in every game, they've just failed to win close games. Additionally, Kansas has started to play better over the last few weeks - they are coming off a convincing win over Iowa State. Here is our score prediction for BYU-Kansas.
The Kansas offense, based on the way it has played over the last three weeks, might be the best offense BYU has faced since SMU. When the Jayhawks get rolling, they can be hard to stop. We expect a close game in this one, since nearly every game Kansas has played in has been close this season.
Possessions will be at a premium in this game. If there is anything that BYU fans know about Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes (who coordinated the BYU offense from 2018-2020), it's that he will prioritize establishing the run. It's safe to expect BYU to establish the run as well. As a result, Jake Retzlaff will need to be smart and efficient with the football. There won't be room to waste possessions on Saturday night.
Turnovers have plagued Kansas all year long, and BYU's defense has made a living off forcing turnovers. That's a mismatch, and it's something that we believe will have an impact on Saturday night. A Jaylon Daniels turnover or two will be the difference, and BYU will win a high-scoring game.
BYU 34 | Kansas 28