Seven Players in the Transfer Portal with Connections to BYU
The transfer portal is officially closed to all college football players. If they haven't entered the transfer portal and they aren't grad transfers, they will not have the opportunity to transfer before the 2025 season.
Kalani Sitake was very clear about the transfer portal strategy on signing day: BYU will primarily pursue transfers who have prior connections to the program. We'll pay extra attention to those players with BYU connections that enter the transfer portal. Today, we'll go over seven players in the transfer portal that have connections to BYU.
1. Maealiuaki Smith - QB
Oklahoma State quarterback Maealiuaki Smith entered the transfer portal after one year at Oklahoma State. Smith appeared in four games for Oklahoma State, preserving his redshirt. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.
Smith took an official visit to BYU last Summer and BYU was considered one of the favorites in his recruitment. Then, Smith's recruitment stalled and BYU ended up signing Noah Lugo. Smith, meanwhile, signed with Oklahoma State.
BYU only has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for the 2025 season and Jake Retzlaff is entering his senior season. The Cougars don't have a pressing need at quarterback for 2025, but they will have a major need in 2026 after Retzlaff graduates. The Cougars could add a quarterback if it makes sense.
Speaking of quarterbacks, Smith isn't the only quarterback in the portal with connections to BYU.
2. Dermaricus Davis - QB
Former BYU target Dermaricus Davis has become well acquianted with the transfer portal over the last 18 months. He signed with Washington in December of 2023 and entered the transfer portal a few weeks later.
He eventually withdrew from the transfer portal and returned to Washington. Four months later, he entered the portal again during the Spring transfer window and transferred to UCLA.
After the Bruins signed the Iamaleava brothers at quarterback a few weeks ago, Davis entered the transfer portal again.
BYU was one of nine schools to offer Davis in high school.
3. Justin Kirkland - DT
Oklahoma State starting defensive tackle Justin Kirkland entered the NCAA Transfer Portal at the end of the Spring transfer window. Kirkland prepped at Roy High School with current BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston.
Kirkland has connections to the program and he fits a position of need for BYU. He is a name to remember over the next couple weeks.
Parker Kingston had a message for Kirkland on social media:
4. Bear Bachmeier - QB
Sticking with the quarterback theme. Stanford transfer Bear Bachmeier was recruited by BYU in high school before he signed with Stanford. Bachmeier wasn't at Stanford long. Shortly after he signed with Stanford, head coach Troy Taylor was dismissed from the program. That prompted Bear to enter the transfer portal.
The former four-star quarterback could be an ideal fit for BYU. He has an existing relationship with the BYU staff and his skillset would fit in nincely in Aaron Roderick's offense. He is mobile and he has a cannon for an arm. He could be the potential quarterback of the future after Jake Retzlaff if the Cougars are able to get him to Provo.
5. Tiger Bachmeier - WR
Tiger Bachmeier is the older brother of Bear Bachmeier. Tiger was not heavily recruited by BYU in high school, but his brother gives him a connection to BYU. The coaching staff has recruited various members of the Bachmeier family at various times.
Tiger was a star true freshman at Stanford in 2023 before he had a quiet sophomore season. He has a skillset similar to that of Keelan Marion.
6. Keionte Scott - DB
Keionte Scott was a priority BYU recruit coming out of Snow College. He eventually signed with Auburn and was impactful for Auburn as a defensive back and return specialist. Scott entered the portal during the December transfer window and committed to Houston. He re-entered the portal during the Spring transfer window.
7. Isaiah Spencer WR
Jackson State Isaiah Spencer had no prior connections to BYU until he picked up an offer from BYU a few days ago. Spencer told BYU On SI that he hopes to take a visit to BYU. He has become a coveted recruit since entering the portal.