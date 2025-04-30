Cougs Daily

Seven Players in the Transfer Portal with Connections to BYU

Casey Lundquist

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Maealiuaki Smith (8 prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The transfer portal is officially closed to all college football players. If they haven't entered the transfer portal and they aren't grad transfers, they will not have the opportunity to transfer before the 2025 season.

Kalani Sitake was very clear about the transfer portal strategy on signing day: BYU will primarily pursue transfers who have prior connections to the program. We'll pay extra attention to those players with BYU connections that enter the transfer portal. Today, we'll go over seven players in the transfer portal that have connections to BYU.

1. Maealiuaki Smith - QB

Oklahoma State quarterback Maealiuaki Smith entered the transfer portal after one year at Oklahoma State. Smith appeared in four games for Oklahoma State, preserving his redshirt. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Smith took an official visit to BYU last Summer and BYU was considered one of the favorites in his recruitment. Then, Smith's recruitment stalled and BYU ended up signing Noah Lugo. Smith, meanwhile, signed with Oklahoma State.

BYU only has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for the 2025 season and Jake Retzlaff is entering his senior season. The Cougars don't have a pressing need at quarterback for 2025, but they will have a major need in 2026 after Retzlaff graduates. The Cougars could add a quarterback if it makes sense.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Smith isn't the only quarterback in the portal with connections to BYU.

2. Dermaricus Davis - QB

Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dermaricus Davis (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Former BYU target Dermaricus Davis has become well acquianted with the transfer portal over the last 18 months. He signed with Washington in December of 2023 and entered the transfer portal a few weeks later.

He eventually withdrew from the transfer portal and returned to Washington. Four months later, he entered the portal again during the Spring transfer window and transferred to UCLA.

After the Bruins signed the Iamaleava brothers at quarterback a few weeks ago, Davis entered the transfer portal again.

BYU was one of nine schools to offer Davis in high school.

3. Justin Kirkland - DT

Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks is taken down by Oklahoma State's Justin Kirkland (97) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla. / Garett Fisbeck/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma State starting defensive tackle Justin Kirkland entered the NCAA Transfer Portal at the end of the Spring transfer window. Kirkland prepped at Roy High School with current BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston.

Kirkland has connections to the program and he fits a position of need for BYU. He is a name to remember over the next couple weeks.

Parker Kingston had a message for Kirkland on social media:

4. Bear Bachmeier - QB

Sticking with the quarterback theme. Stanford transfer Bear Bachmeier was recruited by BYU in high school before he signed with Stanford. Bachmeier wasn't at Stanford long. Shortly after he signed with Stanford, head coach Troy Taylor was dismissed from the program. That prompted Bear to enter the transfer portal.

The former four-star quarterback could be an ideal fit for BYU. He has an existing relationship with the BYU staff and his skillset would fit in nincely in Aaron Roderick's offense. He is mobile and he has a cannon for an arm. He could be the potential quarterback of the future after Jake Retzlaff if the Cougars are able to get him to Provo.

5. Tiger Bachmeier - WR

Nov 16, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier (24) turns the corner during the second quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Tiger Bachmeier is the older brother of Bear Bachmeier. Tiger was not heavily recruited by BYU in high school, but his brother gives him a connection to BYU. The coaching staff has recruited various members of the Bachmeier family at various times.

Tiger was a star true freshman at Stanford in 2023 before he had a quiet sophomore season. He has a skillset similar to that of Keelan Marion.

6. Keionte Scott - DB

Oct 19, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Keionte Scott (0) returns a punt during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Keionte Scott was a priority BYU recruit coming out of Snow College. He eventually signed with Auburn and was impactful for Auburn as a defensive back and return specialist. Scott entered the portal during the December transfer window and committed to Houston. He re-entered the portal during the Spring transfer window.

7. Isaiah Spencer WR

Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Isaiah Spencer (11) is tackled by South Carolina State Bulldogs defensive back Kwantre Harry (24) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jackson State Isaiah Spencer had no prior connections to BYU until he picked up an offer from BYU a few days ago. Spencer told BYU On SI that he hopes to take a visit to BYU. He has become a coveted recruit since entering the portal.

CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

