Transfer Wide Receiver Isaiah Spencer Talks BYU Offer, Eyes BYU Visit
On Friday, BYU and wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake extended an offer to transfer wide receiver Isaiah Spencer. Spencer, a native of Mississippi, is coming off a breakout sophomore season at Jackson State. We caught up with Spencer to discuss his BYU offer.
Spencer spent two years at Jackson State. In that time, he tallied 59 receptions for 861 yards. He had a breakout sophomore season, finishing with 35 receptions for 660 yards and 4 touchdowns. Spencer has become a coveted transfer prospect since entering the transfer portal.
"One thing that led to my success last year was how I prepared in the offseason to get me to this point," Spencer told BYU On SI.
His sophomore film has impressed a handful of Power Four programs. Spencer announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on April 23. In the days since, he has picked up competing offers from Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Cal, Kentucky, Baylor, Pitt, Toledo, and WKU.
When BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake extended the offer, Sitake pitched the BYU business school and Spencer's potential fit within the BYU offense. Spencer was majoring in business administration at Jackson State.
"Coach Sitake offered me. We had good conversation about the good business major they have, and how he will use me in the offense," Spencer said.
Spencer is hoping to get out to BYU for an official visit. "I’m definitely going get a visit scheduled," he said.
Spencer played his high school football at Madison Central High School in Madison, Mississippi. As a Mississippi native, Spencer doesn't have a geographical connection to the program, and he didn't have a lot of knowledge about the BYU football program. However, he was aware of the void left by former BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion. When wide receiver Keelan Marion entered the transfer portal, the Cougars entered the market for a transfer wide receiver.
With so many schools to choose from, Spencer has a criteria of things he is looking for in his next school. "A school that’s going develop me on the field, get me to next level and make me better man off field. And get a good education."
Spencer has good size at 6'2 and he was a certified deep threat in 2024. He had a reception of 40 yards or more in six games last season, including this 67-yard grab in the Celebration Bowl.
You can watch more of his 2024 highlights below. Spencer will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.
