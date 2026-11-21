The BYU football program will be back in action on Saturday morning against the Kansas Jayhawks. BYU must win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive, and style points wouldn't hurt its cause, either. However, oddsmakers expect a close game between BYU and Kansas. The Cougars are only favored by 4.5 points after starting defensive tackle was added to the availability report on Friday.

The Cougars are hoping to beat Kansas for the first time in program history. The Jayhawks are the only Big 12 team that BYU has never beaten. It was Kansas that spoiled BYU's perfect season in 2024.

To slow down the Kansas offense, BYU has to slow down the running ability of Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall. Marshall has carried the football at least 13 times in the last four games. In his last two games, he is averaging 145 rushing yards per game. In BYU's only losses, mobile quarterbacks have given BYU's defense challenges.

Fortunately for BYU fans, the defense has progressed throughout the season and is playings its best football. If the Cougars can lean on their strengths and prevent explosive plays, Kansas will struggle to consistently move the chains. Marshall is boom-or-bust in the passing game. He completes just 57% of his passes.

Kansas defends the run well enough, so BYU will have to be balanced to score enough points to win. This is a game where BYU really needs Bear Bachmeier to return to his regular passing form. He didn't throw the ball as confidently last week after throwing four interceptions against Utah the week before.

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LJ Martin's presence will give BYU's offense that balance that is has lacked since he left the lineup in September. Kansas will have to commit resources to stop Martin, and that will setup play action opportunities for Bear Bachmeier.

We expect Marshall's legs to give BYU's defense some problems in this game, but their inconsitency through the air won't be able to keep up with BYU's offense. Bear Bachmeier will connect with a few downfield throws - something that Baylor emphasized and took away last week - and the BYU defense will get enough stops to leave Lawrence with a win.

BYU gets the first win over Kansas in program history, and it comes in a must-win spot.

BYU 31 | Kansas 20

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