Shannon Sharpe Thought His TV Glitched on Parker Kingston's Punt Return Touchdown
On Saturday night, BYU dominated Colorado in the Alamo Bowl from the opening kick to the final snap. BYU was the better, more physical, and more athletic team. BYU's speed stood out throughout the night, and it caught the attention of former NFL greats Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.
Johnson and Sharpe called BYU the faster, more physical team. "For some reason, BYU just looked faster, they looked a little more dominant at the point of the attack," Johnson said.
Sharpe agreed, saying BYU was running circles around Colorado.
Johnson says the players and culture at BYU have changed. "If my memory serves me correct, and I'm thinking of the old BYU and not the new BYU, the culture over there has changed. Players over there have changed. Them boys flying around."
Sharpe even thought his television glitched on Parker Kingston's punt return for a touchdown. "I thought my tv had glitched," Sharpe said. "I said man ain't no way they moving that fast. That dude hit that cone on the punt return, I was like, 'Is anyone going to get close to him?'"
In the second quarter, BYU led Colorado 10-0 when Parker Kingston returned a Colorado punt 63 yards for the score. Kingston flew threw the Colorado return unit and was never touched. That's when the game started to get out of hand and BYU never looked back.
Generally speaking, Johnson and Sharpe are right: this is a new era of BYU football. BYU's recruiting is improving. Their speed is improving. Their physicality in the trenches is improving. The trajectory of the program is heading in the right direction as BYU gears up for its third season in the Big 12.