Shannon Sharpe Makes First Comments After Being Dropped by ESPN
Shannon Sharpe addressed his ESPN exit and apologized to his brother for the timing during his episode of Nightcap on Wednesday night, hours after The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported that the network had cut ties with the high-profile personality.
The move comes two weeks after Sharpe settled a sexual assault lawsuit brought against him by an ex-girlfriend.
"I really enjoyed my time at ESPN," Sharpe said. "It gave me an opportunity to bring my audience that saw me really just grow. They saw me say all these funny, these analogies that my grandparents gave me and I was able to bring that to ESPN so I'm very grateful for that.
"I just wish ... they did what they feel they needed to do and I'm at peace with that. But I just wish this thing could have waited until Monday because I hate the fact that I'm overshadowing my brother."
Shannon's brother, Sterling, will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday to mark the first time two brothers have ever reached Canton.
Sharpe joined ESPN in 2023 after leaving Fox Sports, where he served as Skip Bayless's debate partner. He made an immediate impact and was a staple on First Take during his time in Bristol.