The Chiefs Dynasty Is Over, Just Ask Everyone
In case you missed it, the Kanas City Chiefs' dynasty is over. If you did miss it, all you have to do is go online or turn on a television and you'll get caught up real quick.
The Chiefs lost to the Texans on Sunday Night Football to drop to 6-7 on the season, and they now sit in tenth place in the AFC with a very slim chance to make the playoffs after going to six straight conference championship games with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid.
Before the game even ended writers, websites and aggregators were all saying it out loud online.
People have either been waiting impatiently for the dynasty to end or just been champing at the bit for a reasonable time to say it, but they weren't alone. By the end of the game Cris Collinsworth was also marveling at what could only be described as the end of an era.
Of course, Collinsworth didn't outright say it was the end of the dynasty. And neither did Bill Simmons who went live after the Chiefs loss. While Collinsworth has great affection for these Chiefs, Simmons just bathed in the renewed proof Mahomes would never be Tom Brady.
"I thought Collinsworth was great tonight. I thought he had the right level of drama. So did Tirico. Drama. Surprise. You could feel the stakes. The Chiefs: three Super Bowl wins, two Super Bowl losses, two conference [title games] in the last seven years. You look at it in Pro Football Reference and it's just like the highest pinnacle of excellence and now they might go like 8-9. I don't even know, but they've gone from this, probably one of the better seven year runs we've ever seen in the history of the league and they're done."
In other late night streaming news, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson also tried to answer the question on everyone's mind.
In the morning everything only intensified. Damien Woody broke out a comically large fork twice during Get Up to drive home the point that the dynasty was done. Things continued on ESPN with Dan Orlovsky confirming it on First Take.
At the New York Post, columnist Mike Vaccarro's headline read, "The Chiefs' dynasty is over—and it didn't end pretty." On The Herd, Colin Cowherd found no joy in pointing out he declared the dynasty was over before the season even began.
Things were so definitive that Nick Wright showed up to work on life support.
It seems that both haters and fans have no choice but to agree that the dynasty is over. Just ask... anyone.