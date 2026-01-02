Six Key BYU Starters Announce Plans to Run it Back in 2026

On Friday, the transfer portal opened for all college football players. Coaching turnover is usually a catalyst for roster turnover. Since Jay Hill decided to go to Michigan, all eyes have been on the defensive players and whether they will return to BYU or follow Jay Hill to Michigan. BYU received some good news from some of the most important players on the roster, including four on defense. Six starters (including one who just made his first career start) announced their plans to run in back in 2026.

1. Faletau Satuala - S

Safety Faletau Satuala was a logical candidate to follow Jay Hill to Michigan. After all, it was Hill that got Satuala to BYU in the first place. Just hours after Hill was announced as BYU's new defensive coordinator, however, Satuala announced his plans to return to BYU in 2026. Satuala's decision is a nod to Kalani Sitake's strong culture and a sign that BYU can continue the momentum on defense despite losing Hill.

Satuala has the potential to be a day one or day two pick in the NFL Draft. We named him the most important player to retain behind only Bear Bachmeier.

2. Parker Kingston - WR

BYU leading receiver Parker Kingston announced his plans to run it back in 2026 as well. Kingston will finish his career as a BYU Cougar as he will be a senior next year. Kingston led BYU in receiving and he was effective as a punt returner again. Kingston will be one of the most important players on offense in 2026.

Parker Kingston signed with BYU in 2022.



2022: Redshirt

2023: Backup WR and became the starting PR

2024: Larger role at WR and became a star PR

2025: BYU's leading WR and one of the best in the Big 12



Rare in this era of college football. He will leave a legacy at BYU. https://t.co/yeKeIFH93m — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) January 2, 2026

3. Nusi Taumoepeau - Edge

Nusi Taumoepeau made his first career start in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Taumoepeau missed the first few games of the season due to injury. Once he got healthy, his role grew every week. Taumoepeau had the best pass rush pressure rate on BYU's defense, just ahead of Jack Kelly.

Taumoepeau will be a starter for BYU next season and he will have a chance to lead BYU in sacks.

4. Tre Alexander - CB

BYU starting cornerback Tre Alexander has been fiercely loyal to the program since arriving in Provo. Alexander locked in a decision to return to BYU despite the uncertainty at defensive coordinator.

5. Raider Damuni - S

BYU safety Raider Damuni against Arizona | BYU Photo

Raider Damuni will finish his career at BYU as well. Damuni will likely start at safety alongside Faletau Satuala in 2026. Damuni missed a few games due to injury in 2025 but he was effective when he was on the field. He will be part of the senior leadership on next year's BYU team.

6. Andrew Gentry - OL

BYU starting offensive tackle Andrew Gentry will return to BYU for his final season of eligibility, he announced on Instagram. Gentry will start for BYU at one of the two tackle positions.

