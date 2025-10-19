Social Media Reacts to BYU's Third Consecutive Win Over Rival Utah
For the first since the early 1990's, BYU has won three consecutive games over archrival Utah. The Cougars improved to 7-0 with the win, one that will catapult them into the national spotlight. For the second consecutive season, BYU is the last undefeated team in the Big 12. BYU will be the highest-ranked team in the Big 12 come Sunday.
The Holy War sparked a lot of conversation on social media. In this article, we will recap the top themes and posts.
Analysts Are Starting to Take Notice
BYU is now 18-2 in its last 20 games. The Cougars have a PhD in winning close games, and their complimentary style of play makes them a tough out for any team in the league. Most analysts wrote off BYU when Jake Retzlaff left for Tulane and the Cougars turned to true freshman Bear Bachmeier. BYU's win over Utah legitimized them in the eyes of a few national analysts.
Rober Griffin III, who was on the call for this game, called BYU a top 10 team.
Chris Vannini says he is "buying BYU now" after the win.
The Environment at Lavell Edwards Stadium
The environment inside LaVell Edwards Stadium caught the attention of everyone in attendance. Between the views, the jerseys, the crowd, and the perfect weather, you couldn't have asked for a better environment in Provo.
Jack Settleme, the CEO of Snapback Sports, called it the "loudest stadium [he's] ever been in." Settleman travels around the country attending some of the best games in college football.
A few accounts called it the "best backdrop in college football."
The Bear
For many college football fans, Saturday was their first time watching BYU this season. There was one theme that permeated throughout social media: his jersey number. Fans could hardly comprehend a quarterack wearing the number 47.
As you might expect, "Air Bear" quickly made the rounds on social media after Bear Bachmeier hurdled a Utah defender for a first down.
The Holy War
The Holy War has started to garner more and more national attention. Multiple people have started to take note of the intensity of this rivalry. Cam Mellor of PFSN called it the "BEST rivalry in college football."
The Run
With four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Bear Bachmeier made a run that will be remembered for years to come in Provo. Faced with a 3rd & 11, Bachmeier made multiple defenders miss for a first down before dragging a pair of Utah defenders into the endzone.
Mark Harlan
Last but not least, "Mark Harlan" was trending throughout the game. Social media was full of light-hearted jokes about Utah AD Mark Harlan. Harlan famously walked on the field before the game ended last year, drawing a flag on the last play of the game. Harlan went on to rant about the referees following the game in unprecedented comments.