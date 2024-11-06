SP+ Predicts No. 9 BYU vs Utah, Updates BYU's CFP Odds
Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program will hit the road this weekend to take on archrival Utah. The Cougars and the Utes last played each other in 2021 when BYU snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 26-17 win. This will be the first matchup between these two teams as conference foes since 2010.
The Cougars are looking to remain unbeaten, climb in the College Football Playoff rankings, and remain in the lead for the Big 12 conference title. Utah, on the other hand, is desperate for a win after losing four consecutive games.
SP+, founded by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its prediction for BYU-Utah. SP+ gives BYU a 54% chance to win with an expected final score of 25-23. SP+ is less bullish on BYU's chances than both ESPN FPI and oddsmakers. FPI gives BYU just a 59.5% chance to win and oddsmakers currently favor BYU by four points.
Big 12 Title and CFP Odds Per SP+
In an article about each the CFP and conference title contenders, Bill Connelly broke down BYU's chances to reach the College Football Playoff and win the Big 12. According to SP+, BYU has the best odds to win the Big 12 with a 43.1% chance. That is up from 8.7% at the beginning of October.
In terms of College Football Playoff odds, BYU entered the month of October with a 24.2% chance to go to the College Football Playoff. As the Cougars enter November, their odds have increased to 57.9%.
BYU has everything to play for and while they are favorites, they have a lot of work to do before they can feel comfrotable about their chances to get in. It all starts on Saturday against rival Utah.