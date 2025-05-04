Stanford WR Transfer Tiger Bachmeier Commits to BYU Football
BYU has added an important piece to the 2025 wide receiver room. On Saturday evening, Stanford transfer Tiger Bachmeier committed to the BYU football program. Bachmeier is the older brother of quarterback Bear Bachmeier who committed to BYU on Saturday morning.
The two brothers hoped to play together in college and they will get their wish at BYU. Tiger Bachmeier becomes a logical replacement for the loss of Keelan Marion. Marion entered the portal during the Spring transfer window and committed to Miami.
Tiger Bachmeier was a standout wide receiver for Stanford as a true freshman in 2023. That season, Bachmeier led the Pac-12 in receiving yards among true freshman with 409 receiving yards. He also contributed as a kick and punt returner. He started 13 games at Stanford over the last two seasons and he has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
You can check out the full highlights from his true freshman season here.
Tiger is gifted after the catch and he is capable of making contested catches. He would have the opportunity to slide into the vacant role left by wide receiver Keelan Marion, particularly in terms of jet sweeps. Like Marion, Bachmeier was used for jet sweeps at Stanford. You can see his ability in the open field on this punt return for a touchdown he had back in September.
With the addition of Tiger Bachmeier, the Cougars officially have a full room to take into the 2025 season. The integration of new wide receivers like Tiger Bachmeier and the development of young wide receivers like Cody Hagen and Tei Nacua will be one of the top storylines of Fall camp.