Star BYU Linebacker Ben Bywater Announces Retirement from College Football
On Wednesday, Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program kicked off 2024 Fall camp. Veteran linebacker and captain Ben Bywater, who was about to enter his sixth season with the BYU football program, met with the media to announce his retirement from college football. Bywater suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during the Kansas game last year. Bywater hoped to recover from that injury and return to the lineup in 2024, but nerve damage in his shoulder will prevent him from playing in 2024. He hasn't ruled out a career playing professional football, but his future will depend on the health of his shoulder.
Losing Bywater is a blow to the BYU defense. BYU's defense, and specifically the run defense, dropped off a material amount when Bywater left the lineup. His presence will be missed. This year, however, BYU has a full Fall camp to prepare his replacement.
Siale Esera, Harrison Taggart, Jack Kelly and Choe Bryant-Strother are a few names to watch that could replace Bywater's production.
When healthy, Ben Bywater was a tackling machine for the BYU defense. He averaged 100 tackles per season from 2021-2022. He had the potential to crack the top five in solo tackles by a BYU player in 2024, and he was also positioned to break the all-time record for assisted tackles in 2024. He has 112 solo tackles in his career and 135 assisted tackles.
BYU Career Solo Tackle Leaders (Since 2000)
1. Aaron Francisco - 167
2. Fred Warner - 158
3. Kyle Van Noy - 153
4. Cameron Jensen - 150
5. David Nixon - 137
-------------------------------
NR Ben Bywater - 112
Bywater needed 25 solo tackles to crack the top five and 56 tackles to break the record. In 2021, he racked up 57 solo tackles, so surpassing Aaron Francisco was within reach.
BYU Career Assisted Tackle Leaders (Since 2000)
1. Aaron Francisco - 163
2. Cameron Jensen - 144
3. David Nixon - 138
4. Paul Walkenhorst - 137
5. Ben Bywater - 135
Last season, Ben Bywater surpassed Brandon Ogletree to crack the top five in career assisted tackles. With a healthy season in 2024, Bywater would have likely taken over the top spot.