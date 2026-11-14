Official Score Prediction for No. 10 BYU vs Baylor

BYU's home game against Baylor was pushed back to 5:00 PM after Baylor was unable to travel to Provo on Friday afternoon. Instead, the Bears will take a morning flight and arrive in Provo in the morning. That means the vampire Cougs will make an unexpected appearance on Saturday night.

The stakes couldn't be higher for this game. BYU's CFP and Big 12 title hopes are on the line. The Cougars dropped only one spot after losing to rival Utah. At no. 10 in the CFP rankings, BYU would make the playoff if the season ended today. BYU still does not control its own destiny, but the Cougars will be in a good position to make the playoff if they win out.

However, BYU isn't the only team with conference title hopes on the line. Baylor has two conference losses and they finish the season against BYU, Houston, and Texas Tech. In other words, the Bears could finish 7-2 in league play and knock out three contenders on their way to the Big 12 title game. Baylor has been much-improved since Dave Aranda was fired a few weeks ago.

We believe BYU will get back to its winning ways against the Bears. Baylor will give BYU's offense some problems, but the BYU defense will capitalize on a few DJ Lagway mistakes, and Bear Bachmeier will bounce back after throwing a career high four interceptions against Utah. Perhaps this will be the game where LJ Martin starts looking like the healthy version of himself. He was clearly not close to 100% against Utah.

Baylor is an excellent defensive team, but the BYU offense will test Baylor's defense in a way it hasn't been tested so far this season. The Cougars will be in a close game in the fourth quarter before they pull away to improve to 8-2. We expect BYU to remain firmly in the playoff hunt.

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BYU 30 | Baylor 20

Previous 2026 Score Predictions

Before every game, we submit our official score prediction. We got off to strong start with a margin variance of three points after three games. We maintained a strong record through the TCU game. Our prediction really went sideways for the BYU-UCF game, as the defense didn't shut down the UCF offense like we expected. Below were our score predictions for every game compared to the actual final score.

Prediction Final Score BYU 62 | Utah Tech 6 BYU 62 | Utah Tech 7 BYU 31 | Arizona 20 BYU 28 | Arizona 17 BYU 41 | CSU 20 BYU 41 | CSU 23 BYU 31 | TCU 17 BYU 17 | TCU 10 BYU 20 | Notre Dame 24 BYU 28 | Notre Dame 24 BYU 31 | UCF 17 BYU 31 | UCF 39 BYU 34 | ASU 16 BYU 27 | ASU 20 BYU 27 | Utah 24 BYU 20 | Utah 28

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