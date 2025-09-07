Stock Up, Stock Down: BYU Defense Puts on a Clinic Against Stanford
On Saturday evening, BYU cruised to a 27-3 win over Stanford. The BYU defense put on a clinic, allowing just 70 yards in the first three quarters before the Cardinal put together a few drives in garbage time.
In this article, we'll do a stock report: who's stock is up and who's stock is down after a convincing win over Stanford?
Stock Up: Jay Hill
It didn't feel like Jay Hill's stock could get any higher after the Portland State game, but it did after another dominant performance against Stanford. The BYU defense completely controlled the game and never gave Stanford any chance to be competitive. The BYU defense put a few points on a board themselves (a safety) and had two turnovers deep in Stanford territory.
Stock Down: BYU's Redzone Offense
Four BYU drives stalled in the redzone, including two inside the 10 yard-line. There is plenty of blame to go around, and inexperience at quarterback didn't help, but it was really the penalties that were the main culprit. BYU had a holding penalty that wiped away a touchdown, and a false start that prevented a likely touchdown.
Redzone offense is the area that BYU needs to improve the most after the Stanford game.
Stock Up: The BYU Pass Rush
For years, BYU fans have been waiting for a dominant pass rush. In Fall Camp, Jay Hill hinted at major improvements in that area, saying the "pass rush is different this year."
The BYU pass rush was on full display against Stanford. The BYU defense finished with three sacks, seven quarterback hits, and plenty of pressures that forced incompletions.
Stock Down: Parker Kingston
BYU wide receiver and punt returner Parker Kingston missed multiple weeks of Fall Camp due to injury. It appears that time away might be impacting Kingston to start the season. For the second time in as many games, Kingston had a fumble on a punt return.
He also had a drop in the two-minute drill on a short throw that could have gone for a long gain. Kingston would probably be the first to tell you that he wants to clean up a few of those mistakes.
Kingston's stock is down as of today, but don't expect it to stay that way for long. We expect the junior wide receiver to get settled in during the bye week. BYU will need Kingston to play a big role this season. Fellow wide receiver Jojo Phillips got banged up against Stanford, so Kingston will be one of just two experienced wide receivers in the lineup until Phillips returns.
Stock Up: Bear Bachmeier
Bear Bachmeier got through his first game against a P4 opponent without committing a turnover. That's an accomplishment for a kid that was looking for a homecoming date this time last year. It remained to be seen how Bachmeier would handle his first FBS start, and he passed the test. Bachmeier got better and better as the game progressed.
Bachmeier was shaky in the first half, but he settled in after halftime. He was 6/9 in the second half for 104 yards. He led three drives in non-garbage time, and all three of them were scoring drives.
The drives stalled more due to penalties than to the true freshman under center.
The most interesting stat of the night? Bachmeier was 4/4 on intermediate throws (10-19 yards downfield) for 78 yards.
He finished the game 17/27 for 175 passing yards and he added a few rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.