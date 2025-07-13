The 10 Fastest BYU Football Players on College Football 2026
The latest college football video game has been released. Here are the 10 fastest BYU football players on the game.
1. Parker Kingston - 96 Speed
Star punt returner Parker Kingston is tied for the fastest player on the BYU roster. Kingston had two punt returns for touchdowns in 2024 and he will take over kickoff duties in 2025.
2. Evan Johnson - 96 Speed
We project Evan Johnson to start at cornerback for BYU in 2025. Johnson was a track star in high school and his speed has translated to the college level.
3. Marcus McKenzie - 96 Speed
Marcus McKenzie was a star player on special teams in 2023. He dealt with injuries during the 2024 season. He will content for a spot in the two-deep at cornerback.
4. Tre Aelxander - 95 Speed
The third cornerback on the list, sophomore Tre Alexander is one of the fastest BYU players in the game. Alexander will be in the two-deep at cornerback, and he will push for a starting job during Fall camp.
5. Cody Hagen - 91 Speed
A former track star, Hagen will look to play a pivotal role for the BYU offense in 2025. He was a true freshman in 2024.
6. Chase Roberts - 90 Speed
The highest-rated BYU player, Chase Roberts will pursue a 1,000-yard season in 2025.
7. Jonathan Kabeya - 90 Speed
The fourth defensive back on the list, Jonathan Kabeya will contend for the starting nickel spot in 2025.
8. LJ Martin - 89 Speed
Junior running back is a potential breakout candidate in 2025. Martin has led BYU in rushing the last two seasons, his only two years at BYU.
9. LaMason Waller III - 88 Speed
A true freshman wide receiver, LaMason Waller picked BYU over a host of competing offers.
Tie 9. Jayden Dunlap - 88 Speed
A senior from California, Jayden Dunlap hasn't cracked the rotation in his time at BYU, largely driven by injuries. Dunlap will look to be a consistent contributor in his final year at BYU.
Tie 9. Sione Moa - 88 Speed
Another running back, Sione Moa is a breakout candidate in 2025. He was slated to be the second running back behind LJ Martin before Hinckley Ropati announced his plans to return for one more season. Fall camp will determin who gets the most reps behind Martin. As of this writing, Moa would be our prediction.
Tie 9. Pokaiaua Haunga - 88 Speed
Our leading candidate to be the next freshman phenom, Pokaiaua Haunga will play a role for the BYU offense in 2025.