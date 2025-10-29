The 10 Highest-Graded BYU Players After Eight Games
Eight games into the season, BYU is a perfect 8-0 and firmly in the Big 12 title hunt. Since the Cougars have a bye this weekend (and a much-needed one at that), let's look back at the 10 highest-graded players for BYU this season (minimum 100 snaps played).
1. Bear Bachmeier - 81.3
Bear Bachmeier has exceeded every expectation as a true freshman, and there's a real argument that BYU upgraded at quarterback in 2025 compared to 2024. Bachmeier has led the BYU offense to three double-digit comebacks on the road. He has been proficient both running and throwing the football. He has been a good leader, and he has made countless winning plays.
Bachmeier gets rid of the ball quickly which has helped BYU's offensive line against some teams with really good pass rushers - he ranks 22nd in average time to throw among qualified quarterbacks.
He has 20 touchdowns to just 3 turnovers. He has been everything BYU could have hoped for and more.
2. Faletau Satuala - 81.0
The breakout star of the BYU defense has been true sophomore Faletau Satuala. Satuala is the highest-graded player on defense because he has the best coverage grade (87.0) and tackling grade (88.7).
He had a pick-six against Iowa State that sealed BYU's win, and he's made other highlight plays all year. He had a tackle for a safety against Stanford, he forced a fumble against Utah, and he has a missed tackle rate of just 5.5%. Satuala is a future NFL player.
3. Bruce Mitchell - 78.6
BYU center Bruce Mitchell has been the highest-graded offensive lineman. He has the best pass-blocking grade and the best run-blocking grade of all the BYU offensive linemen. He has only allowed five quarterback pressures all season, and only one of those resulted in a quarterback hit.
4. LJ Martin - 78.3
LJ Martin has been an absolute star in 2025. Before suffering an injury against Iowa State, Martin ranked in the top 10 nationally in rushing yards. Martin has 556 rushing yards after contact. If you only included Martin's yards after contact, he would still rank in the top 55 in rushing nationally. Martin has also been brilliant in pass protection.
Getting Martin healthy is the most important storyline of the bye week.
5. Tanner Wall - 78.2
Senior safety Tanner Wall has been great for BYU in 2025. The converted wide receiver has a pair of interceptions, including a late interception against Utah that turned the game in BYU's favor. Wall has the second best coverage grade behind Faletau Satuala. He has only allowed 76 passing yards and no touchdowns this season.
6. Sonny Makasini - 76,5
BYU guard Sonny Makasini has played in every game, but he's only started two games. When he has been in the lineup, he has made the most of his opportunities. He is the second highest grade behind Bruce Mitchell.
7. Carsen Ryan - 74.6
Carsen Ryan's ability to catch the football and block has made BYU much harder to defend. Ryan has been the key blocker on multiple long run plays, and he has 20 catches for 260 yards and 2 touchdowns.
8. John Taumoepeau - 74.1
Defensive tackle John Taumoepeau has consistently graded well this season. He has 14 stops and the best grade in run defense. Taumoepeau has exceeded expectations since transferring from Snow College as a walk-on.
9. Isaiah Jatta - 73.4
BYU has had a long run of great left tackles and Isaiah Jatta has continued that trend. Jatta has been the primary blocker against a few really good pass rushers like John Henry Daley and he has allowed just two sacks all season. Jatta has also been good at run blocking.
10. Chase Roberts - 72.1
Chase Roberts, as expected, leads BYU in receiving this season. He has 591 receiving yards so far and he has a chance to get to 1,000 this season for the first time in his career. Where Roberts has really improved since he arrived at BYU is after the catch. Roberts is averaging 7.2 yards per reception after the catch.