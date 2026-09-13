The 10 Highest-Graded Players From BYU's Critical Win Over Arizona

On Saturday, no. 15 BYU took down Arizona at home. The Cougars held Arizona scoreless in the second half on their way to a 28-17 victory. In this article, we'll break down the 10 highest-graded players according to Pro Football Focus.

1. Tausili Akana - 84.9

Tausili Akana had a breakout performance with 2.5 sacks. When BYU needed to pressure the quarterback, it was the cominbation of Akana and Keanu Tanuvasa that was able to disrupt Noah Fifita.

Akana looked like the four-star prospect coming out of Skyridge High School. Akana rushed the passer 13 times and he made the most of his opportunities.

BYU has been waiting for a star pass-rusher to emerge, and Akana is currently the front-runner to fill that role.

2. Cade Uluave - 80.2

Cal transfer Cade Uluave made a handful of impactful plays, but none were more meaningful than his interception in the first quarter. That turnover prevented the game from getting out of hand when Arizona had all the momentum to start the game.

Uluave rushed the passer three times and in three attempts, he had a quarterback hit and a quarterback hurry.

3. LJ Martin - 79.8

BYU RB LJ Martin against Arizona | BYU Photo

LJ Martin had a quiet first half, at least relative to LJ Martin standards. Martin was the focal point of the BYU offense in the second half and he finished with 98 yards on 20 carries. 73 of his 98 yards came after contact. He also had 2 catches for 27 yards.

Once Martin got going, the rest of the BYU offense started clicking.

4. Cannon DeVries - 79.3

Cannon DeVries has been one of the biggest surprises of the first two games. DeVries led the Cougars in tackles and he had a team-high four defensive stops. DeVries was responsible for the fourth down stop in the fourth quarter that flipped the game in BYU's favor.

DeVries is a sound tackler and he has impacted the game as a returner as well.

5. Bear Bachmeier - 77.3

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier against Arizona | BYU Photo

Bear Bachmeier was very effective against Arizona. Bachmeier accounted for all four of BYU's touchdowns. He finished with 217 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also added 6 carries, 36 yards, and a touchdown on the ground.

Bachmeier was credited with one big-time throw, the 61-yard bomb to Legend Glasker. He was also dinged for a turnover-worthy throw. We are trying to recall which throw of Bachmeier's would have graded as turnover-worthy. Perhaps it was the ball to Roger Saleapaga that bounced off Saleapaga's hands and into the air.

Bachmeier protected the football and made important throws in the redzone when it mattered most.

6. Walker Lyons - 77.3

Walker Lyons had just 3 catches for 22 yards, but he graded out as BYU's highest-rated pass-catcher. 17 of his 22 yards came after the catch and he picked up a crucial third down conversion in the second half.

7. Jayven Williams - 69.8

Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams makes the top 10 for the first time. Williams played a total of 39 snaps at cornerback and he was credited with two defensive stops. On one play in particular, Williams diagnosed a screen pass, beat his man, and tackled the ball carrier.

Williams had the third best tackle grade of the game with an 80.1.

8. Faletau Satuala - 69.6

BYU safety Faletau Satuala against Arizona | BYU Photo

BYU star safety Faletau Satuala was credited with three stops and he only allowed six passing yards in coverage. BYU relied heavily on Satuala in coverage given the injury to Raider Damuni, and Satuala delivered.

9. Braxton Lindsey - 69.1

True freshman defensive end Braxton Lindsey makes his first appearance in the top 10. Lindsey played 23 snaps and had a well-rounded grade across the board.

10. Preston Rex - 68.6

Preston Rex took all the snaps as a backup running back. In total, he played 17 snaps. Rex had only one carry for 11 yards and one catch for eight yards. His highest grade was as a receiver coming out of the backfield.

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