The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Dominant Win Over TCU
BYU dominated TCU 44-13 on Saturday to maintain control of its destiny to the Big 12 title game. There were various standout performances. Here were the 10 highest-graded players according to Pro Football Focus (minimum 10 snaps played).
1. Bear Bachmeier - 92.1
Bear Bachmeier played the best game of his career according to Pro Football Focus. A 92.1 grade is the best grade for Bachmeier this season, exceeding his previous best of 85.2 against Iowa State.
Bachmeier was dialed in from the opening series and he never put the ball at risk. He had one big-time throw and zero turnover-worthy plays. His 86.2% accuracy rate was by far the best of his career.
However, his most impressive number by far was his throwing grade under pressure. Bachmeier had a 91.4 grade when pressured and a 91.5 grade when blitzed. Bachmeier punished the Horned Frogs whenever they tried to blitz him. He was 7/11 for 100 yards against the blitz and two of those incompletions were drops. Perhaps his best throw of the day was on the first drive. TCU sent a blitz and Bachmeier took a hard hit while throwing a perfect ball to Parker Kingston that should have been a touchdown.
Bachmeier was brilliant against TCU.
2. Carsen Ryan - 79.8
BYU tight end Carsen Ryan was effective as both a blocking and receiving tight end against TCU. Ryan made a few difficult catches and he got open over the middle on numerous occasions. He finished the game with 79 receiving yards and a touchdown on 4 receptions.
3. Tausili Akana - 78.5
Texas transfer Tausili Akana is starting to get better and better, and his role is growing by the week. Akana had a sack, a quarterback hit that forced an interception, and a run stop on third down to get the ball back to the BU offense. Akana was the highest-graded player on BYU's defense, making the most of his 14 snaps. He had a team-high four defensive stops on those 14 snaps. Akana has star potential in the future in Jay Hill's defense.
4. Mory Bamba - 76.2
Mory Bamba played really well against a very talented TCU wide receiver unit. Bamba allowed just two catches for 10 yards against TCU. He had the best coverage grade (76.0) of the game.
5. Keayen Nead - 75.1
Another BYU tight end makes the cut. The tight ends were responsible for a lot of BYU's success on the ground and the PFF grades reflect that. Nead had the best run-blocking grade (74.0) on BYU's offense.
6. LJ Martin - 72.2
LJ Martin still isn't fully healthy, but he looked much more like himself against TCU. 44 of Martin's 88 yards came after contact in this game. He accounted for six first downs on the ground, and he four receptions for 34 yards.
7. Hunter Clegg - 71.5
True freshman Hunter Clegg cracks the top 10 for the BYU defense. Clegg was used as an outside linebacker in this game. He had a quarterback hurry that flushed Hoover from the pocket in this game.
8. Keanu Tanuvasa - 71.1
Keanu Tanuvasa had a team-high four quarterback pressures including a sack and a quarterback hit. Tanuvasa also had a pair of defensive stops. Tanuvasa and John Taumoepeau made the pocket uncomfortable for Hoover all night long. Those two combined for seven quarterback pressures.
9. Jack Kelly - 70.6
Jack Kelly had a relatively quiet game according to Jack Kelly standards. Still, Kelly finished inside the top 10 thanks to a quarterback pressure and a 73.9 coverage grade. Kelly's coverage grades have been getting better and better.
10. Chase Roberts - 70.5
Chase Roberts had five catches for 50 yards. He also forced a pass interference penalty. Roberts leads BYU with 702 receiving yards, but Parker Kingston is not far behind with 639.