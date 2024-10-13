The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win Over Arizona
On Saturday afternoon, the Cougars took care of business and beat Arizona 41-19 in front of a sellout crowd. BYU is 6-0 and tied for first in the Big 12 standings. Here are the 10 highest-graded players from BYU's win over Baylor (minimum of 10 snaps).
1. Parker Kingston - 84.4
Parker Kingston only played 14 snaps, but he made the most of his opportunities. He had the best catch of the game - a touchdown on a well-thrown ball from Jake Retzlaff. The throw from Retzlaff was good, the catch from Kingston
2. Isaiah Glasker - 82.9
Isaiah Glasker was all over the field for the BYU defense. He finished the game with five total tackles including two tackles for loss, one sack that included a forced fumble, one PBU, one quarterback hit, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown. There were two other opporunities where Glasker nearly intercepted Noah Fifita. Glasker was the MVP for the BYU defense.
Glasker had the best coverage grade on Saturday and he also had four "stops" which was tied for the most on BYU's defense. A "stop" is defined as a tackle that constitutes a "failure" for the offense.
Glasker had three quarterback pressures, second most behind Isaiah Bagnah.
3. Jakob Robinson - 77.2
Jakob Robinson changed the course of this game with an interception on the first play of the second half. Robinson came off the edge on a blitz, jumped into the passing lane and tipped the pass in the air before intercepting it and giving the ball back to the BYU offense.
Robinson finished with the best pass-rush grade on the defense. He rushed the quarterback only four times, but he created two pressures in four tries. He also allowed only one reception on four targets for seven yards.
4. Chase Roberts - 74.7
Chase Roberts made a handful of plays to help out Jake Retzlaff. Most notably, on the touchdown catch in the second half. The ball was thrown a little behind Roberts, but he made the adjustment and came down with it for the score. He finished the game with five catches for 61 yards.
5. Aisea Moa - 74.4
Backup linebacker Aisea Moa has flashed moments of brilliance in limited reps. The former four-star recruit, on one play in particular, came flying around the edge, beat the tackle, and pressured Noah Fifita to throw the incompletion.
Moa played 18 snaps against Arizona. He finished the game with the aforementioned quarterback pressure and one defensive stop. BYU is loaded at linebacker, but Aisea Moa is making a case for more playing time.
6. LJ Martin - 73.5
BYU's offense is just different with LJ Martin in the lineup. Martin was BYU's highest-graded rusher on Saturday. He was also effective as a receiver out of the backfield. Martin finished with 52 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. He tallied 3 receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.
7. Evan Johnson - 71.9
Evan Johnson returned from injury and played well in 21 snaps. Johnson had the second best coverage grade behind Isaiah Glasker. He was targeted only three times.
8. Jake Retzlaff - 71.1
Jake Retzlaff had made the top 10 in every game but one this season. He finished the game 18/32 for 218 yards and 2 touchdowns. He took care of the football and he also added 29 yards on the ground. Retzlaff's ability to navigate the pocket, buy some extra time, and make good decisions with the football has come a very long way. Perhaps most exciting, is there is still room for improvement.
Retzlaff was pressured seven times but was not sacked once. He didn't have any turnover-worthy plays either. That is sign of massive progress for Jake Retzlaff. BYU's wide receivers also had three drops, so his adjusted completion percentage was 75%.
9. Brayden Keim - 70.3
Right tackle Brayden Keim was the best run blocker according to PFF. He had a run-block grade of 69.5.
10. Austin Leausa - 70.2
Right guard Austin Leausa had the best pass-blocking grade of 81.8. He didn't allow a single quarterback pressure.