The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win Over East Carolina
On Saturday night, BYU handled the ECU Pirates 34-13 to improve to 3-0 for the third consecutive season. Here were the 10 highest-graded players (minimum 10 snaps played) according to Pro Football Focus.
1. Bear Bachmeier - 89.4
The true freshman played the best game of his young career against the Pirates and his grades reflect that.
Bachmeier had an adjusted completion percentage of 73.1% when you add back the drop by Chase Roberts. He also had a big-time throw on a deep attempt, likely the throw to Cody Hagen that nearly went for six.. Bachmeier accounted for 10 first downs against the Pirates in just 23 dropbacks.
Bachmeier was extremely efficient, especially on intermediate throws. Bachmeier was 5/8 for 118 yards on throws that traveled between 10-19 yards in the air.
2. Evan Johnson - 89.3
Evan Johnson unsurprisingly graded really well after two interceptions that changed the course of the game. Besides the interception, Johnson also had a PBU.
He was targeted seven times and allowed just three receptions for 18 yards. He got his hands on the football at the same rate of the wide receivers he was defending.
3. Sion Moa - 82.4
Running back Sione Moa ran really physically against ECU, and he protected Bear Bachmeier in pass pro. Moa had a pass-blocking grade of 83.7, second only to Austin Leausa. Moa forced two missed tackles and averaged 2.29 yards per carry after contact.
4. Carsen Ryan - 81.8
Carsen Ryan has emerged as one of Bear Bachmeier's go-to targets. Ryan had four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. He had one contested catch, three first down conversions, and 30 of his yards came after the catch.
5. Isaiah Glasker - 78.1
Isaiah Glasker was disruptive against ECU in various ways. He was credited with two quarterback hurries, a batted ball at the line of scrimmage, three stops, and he didn't allow a completion in coverage.
Glasker looked like an NFL linebacker against ECU.
6. Jack Kelly - 76.6
Speaking of linebackers, Jack Kelly cracks the top 10 as well. Unsurprisingly, Kelly had the highest pass-rush grade after he had BYU's only two sacks. He generated two QB pressures besides the sacks as well. He also had a team-high four stops.
7. Siale Esera - 75.0
Another linebacker? Another linebacker cracks the top 10. Siale Esera had a quarterback pressure and a defensive stop. Esera had the highest run-defense grade.
8. John Taumoepeau - 74.9
BYU defensive tackle John Taumoepeau had the second highest run-defense grade behind Siale Esera. Taumoepeau didn't flash much in terms of the box score, but he was effective at freeing up the linebackers behind him.
9. Logan Lutui - 73.8
Another defensive lineman makes the list. Logan Lutui had three stops and a PBU when he dropped back into coverage that was nearly intercepted.
10. Kyle Sfarcioc - 72.3
BYU guard Kyle Sfarcioc rounds out the top 10. Sfarcioc had the best run-blocking grade among offensive lineman with a 73.4.