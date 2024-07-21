Cougs Daily

The BYU Football Depth Chart According to EA Sports

Casey Lundquist

LJ Martin (27) runs for a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks
LJ Martin (27) runs for a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 BYU football season is around the corner. There are a few key position battles that will be decided during Fall camp to settle the depth chart. Today, we're looking at BYU's depth chart as predicted by EA Sports in College Football 25.

Quarterback

  1. Gerry Bohanon - 80 overall
  2. Jake Retzlaff - 75 overall
  3. Treyson Bourguet - 75 overall

The most important position battle of camp will be at the most important position: quarterback. EA Sports rated Gerry Bohanon as the starter by a pretty wide margin.

Running Back

1. LJ Martin - overall
2. Miles Davis - 71 overall
3. Hinckley Ropati - 73 overall

BYU's depth chart at running back will look very similar to this, with the exception of true freshman Pokaiaua Haunga. Haunga is a candidate to disrupt the depth chart. He could factor in as a freshman.

Wide Receiver

  1. Chase Roberts - 80 overall
  2. Kody Epps - 78 overall
  3. Keelan Marion - 73 overall
  4. Darius Lassiter - 74 overall
  5. Parker Kingston - 76 overall
  6. Jojo Phillips - 69 overall

BYU has six wide receivers at the top of the rotation. While the order is debatable, EA got those six names right.

Tight End

  1. Keanu Hill - 75 overall
  2. Jackson Bowers - 75 overall
  3. Mata'ava Ta'ase - 71 overall

Ryner Swanson is in the game, but he's not on the depth chart. We think he will be an immediate impact player as a true freshman.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle
1. Brayden Keim - 83 overall
2. Isaiah Jatta - 74 overall

Left Guard
1. Weylin Lapuaho - 77 overall
2. Trevin Ostler - 68 overall

Center
1. Connor Pay - 79 overall
2. Sam Dawe - 62 overall

Right Guard
1. Caleb Etienne - 78 overall
2. Peter Falaniko - 71 overall

Right Tackle
1. Fake Player
2. Fake Player

EA has two fake players at right tackle. Isaiah Jatta and Caleb Etienne are the two guys competing

Defensive Line

Defensive End
1. Tyler Batty - 84 overall
2. Blake Mangelson - 74 overall

Defensive End
1. Isaiah Bagnah - 75 overall
2. Logan Lutui - 62 overall

Defensive Tackle
1. John Nelson - 79 overall
2. David Latu - 73 overall
3. Josh Singh - 70 overall

Linebackers

Left Outside Linebacker
1. Siale Esera - 74 overall
2. Sione Moa - 66 overall

Middle Linebacker
1. Ben Bywater - 81 overall
2. Harrison Taggart - 74 overall

Right Outside Linebacker
1. Jack Kelly - 76 overall
2. Ace Kaufusi - 75 overall

Cornerbacks

1. Jakob Robinson - 80 overall
2. Marque Collins - 74 overall

1. Mory Bamba - 75 overall
2. Evan Johnson - 75 overall

Safeties

Free Safety
1. Micah Harper - 83 overall
2. Ethan Slade - 75 overall

Strong Safety
1. Talan Alfrey - 78 overall
2. Crew Wakley - 74 overall
3. Raider Damuni - 76 overall

Specialists

Kicker
1. Will Ferrin - 71 overall

Punter
1. Landon Rehkow - 70 overall

Kick Return
1. Keelan Marion - 84 kick return rating
2. Parker Kingston - 90 kick return rating

Punt Return
1. Parker Kingston - 90 kick return rating
2. Kody Epps - 92 kick return rating

Casey Lundquist

CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

