The BYU Football Depth Chart According to EA Sports
The 2024 BYU football season is around the corner. There are a few key position battles that will be decided during Fall camp to settle the depth chart. Today, we're looking at BYU's depth chart as predicted by EA Sports in College Football 25.
Quarterback
- Gerry Bohanon - 80 overall
- Jake Retzlaff - 75 overall
- Treyson Bourguet - 75 overall
The most important position battle of camp will be at the most important position: quarterback. EA Sports rated Gerry Bohanon as the starter by a pretty wide margin.
Running Back
1. LJ Martin - overall
2. Miles Davis - 71 overall
3. Hinckley Ropati - 73 overall
BYU's depth chart at running back will look very similar to this, with the exception of true freshman Pokaiaua Haunga. Haunga is a candidate to disrupt the depth chart. He could factor in as a freshman.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts - 80 overall
- Kody Epps - 78 overall
- Keelan Marion - 73 overall
- Darius Lassiter - 74 overall
- Parker Kingston - 76 overall
- Jojo Phillips - 69 overall
BYU has six wide receivers at the top of the rotation. While the order is debatable, EA got those six names right.
Tight End
- Keanu Hill - 75 overall
- Jackson Bowers - 75 overall
- Mata'ava Ta'ase - 71 overall
Ryner Swanson is in the game, but he's not on the depth chart. We think he will be an immediate impact player as a true freshman.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Brayden Keim - 83 overall
2. Isaiah Jatta - 74 overall
Left Guard
1. Weylin Lapuaho - 77 overall
2. Trevin Ostler - 68 overall
Center
1. Connor Pay - 79 overall
2. Sam Dawe - 62 overall
Right Guard
1. Caleb Etienne - 78 overall
2. Peter Falaniko - 71 overall
Right Tackle
1. Fake Player
2. Fake Player
EA has two fake players at right tackle. Isaiah Jatta and Caleb Etienne are the two guys competing
Defensive Line
Defensive End
1. Tyler Batty - 84 overall
2. Blake Mangelson - 74 overall
Defensive End
1. Isaiah Bagnah - 75 overall
2. Logan Lutui - 62 overall
Defensive Tackle
1. John Nelson - 79 overall
2. David Latu - 73 overall
3. Josh Singh - 70 overall
Linebackers
Left Outside Linebacker
1. Siale Esera - 74 overall
2. Sione Moa - 66 overall
Middle Linebacker
1. Ben Bywater - 81 overall
2. Harrison Taggart - 74 overall
Right Outside Linebacker
1. Jack Kelly - 76 overall
2. Ace Kaufusi - 75 overall
Cornerbacks
1. Jakob Robinson - 80 overall
2. Marque Collins - 74 overall
1. Mory Bamba - 75 overall
2. Evan Johnson - 75 overall
Safeties
Free Safety
1. Micah Harper - 83 overall
2. Ethan Slade - 75 overall
Strong Safety
1. Talan Alfrey - 78 overall
2. Crew Wakley - 74 overall
3. Raider Damuni - 76 overall
Specialists
Kicker
1. Will Ferrin - 71 overall
Punter
1. Landon Rehkow - 70 overall
Kick Return
1. Keelan Marion - 84 kick return rating
2. Parker Kingston - 90 kick return rating
Punt Return
1. Parker Kingston - 90 kick return rating
2. Kody Epps - 92 kick return rating