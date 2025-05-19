The BYU Wide Receiver Pipeline is Well Stocked for the Future
On Monday, BYU flipped Washington wide receiver commit Terrance Saryon. Saryon committed to the Cougars over competing offers from the likes of Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Cal, and Washington State among others.
While it's becoming impossible to roster plan too far in advance in the transfer portal era, it's still important for position coaches to add as much talent to their rooms as possible. That's where BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake has exceled. Whether it's through the transfer portal or the high school ranks, Sitake has identified and landed impact players.
The wide receiver pipeline at BYU is in a great place. Today, we're reviewing the scholarship wide receivers that are projected to be on the 2025 roster as well as the future additions that have committed to BYU.
Current BYU Wide Receivers
- Chase Roberts
- Jojo Phillips
- Parker Kingston
- Dominique McKenzie
- Cody Hagen
- Tei Nacua
- Marquis Taliulu
- LaMason Waller III
- Tiger Bachmeier
- Reggie Frishknecht
BYU will have a top wide receiver in returning star wide receiver Chase Roberts. Roberts will look to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in a single season.
After Roberts, Jojo Phillips and Parker Kingston return and are set to take on bigger roles in 2025.
Behind those three, we expect Cody Hagen and Tiger Bachmeier to be in the main rotation as well. Hagen, one of the most decorated wide receivers to come out of the state of Utah, was fresh off his mission before joining the program last Summer. Tiger Bachmeier is a proven commodity and a transfer from Stanford.
There is also a lot of young talent in the room. Four-star recruit LaMason Waller joined the program in time for Spring camp earlier this year. Then there is Tei Nacua who took a lot of reps with the first-team offense this Spring.
Dom McKenzie is one of the fastest players on the roster and he has started to develop more as a possession wide receiver.
BYU also added Weber State transfer Reggie Frishknecht in the Spring transfer window. Frishknecht was highly productive in both the high school and JUCO ranks. He has the potential to sneak into the rotation as well.
Future BYU Wide Receivers
There are a pair of wide receivers that have already committed to the BYU football program.
- Legend Glasker
- Terrance Saryon
Both Glasker and Saryon will join the program for the 2026 season. BYU isn't done trying to add wide receivers in the 2026 class, either. The Cougars are still pursuing the Pula twins who are currently committed to UCLA. They are also in pursuit of local speedster Graham Livingston.