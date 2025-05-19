BYU Football Flips Washington WR Commit Terrance Saryon
The BYU football program has flipped a wide receiver from the Big Ten. On Monday, Washington wide receiver commit Terrance Saryon flipped his commitment from Washington to BYU. Sarryon committed to the Huskies back in November over competing offers from Oregon, Illinois, Cal, Washington State, Colorado State, and Nevada.
BYU entered the picture last month when Fesi Sitake offered Saryon a scholarship. After an unofficial visit to BYU last week, Saryon flipped his commitment to BYU. BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake hinted at the news on social media last week.
Saryon is a native of Vancouver, Washington and a top-five recruit in Washington in the 2026 recruiting class. He is listed at 5'10 and 160 pounds. He is smaller than most wide receivers that BYU has recruited under Fesi Sitake, but he is explosive with the ball in his hands. He is also a skilled route runner - something that could get him on the field early at BYU. If he can add 15-20 pounds, he has teh potential to be an early contributor in Provo.
As a junior, Saryon tallied 51 receptions for 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns. In one game against Shelton High School, Saryon had 9 receptions for 282 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Saryon is the second wide receiver commit in BYU's 2026 class, joining local prospect Legend Glasker. Wide receiver is a position of focus in the 2026 class. With Saryon and Glasker committed, BYU is still in pursuit of the Pula twins and local speedster Graham Livingston.
Getting Saryon on board allows BYU to continue the momentum on the recruiting trail as they kick off official visits in the next few weeks. It also represents the recruiting improvements that BYU has made since moving to the Big 12. The Cougars have a chance to put together a historic recruiting class in 2026.