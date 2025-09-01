Antony Finally Secures Permanent Move to Conclude Man Utd Nightmare
Antony is back where he wanted to be after completing a move to La Liga side Real Betis from Manchester United on Deadline Day.
The Brazilian first joined Man Utd in 2022 for an initial €95 million (£82.3 million, $111 million). Antony was one of many first-choice targets for then-boss Erik ten Hag, but the 25-year-old never found his footing at Old Trafford. Across 62 Premier League appearances, he scored just five times and provided a further three assists, never settling in at the club.
The deal is worth a reported fee of €25 million, a stark loss given the amount Man Utd splashed just three years ago, but the Red Devils also secured a 50% sell-on clause should Antony reach previous heights and Betis cash in.
On the outside looking in when Ruben Amorim took over for Ten Hag last season, Antony completed a January loan move to Betis where he quickly became a fan-favourite. In 29 appearances for the Seville-based outfit, Antony racked up 14 goal contributions (nine goals, five assists), helping the side qualify for Europe and reach the UEFA Conference League final.
Though they came up short to Chelsea in the end, Antony and Real Betis seemed like a match made in heaven for a player who was chastised ever since he put on a Man Utd shirt.
As the summer transfer window opened, multiple Red Devils were deemed surplus to requirements by Amorim including Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and the Brazilian. Rashford joined Barcelona on loan and Garnacho recently completed a permanent move to Chelsea, while Sancho is thought to be closing in on a loan deal with Aston Villa.
Man Utd have brought in the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško this summer to aid in Amorim’s attacking and cultural rebuild, though things have gotten off to a rocky start.
The Red Devils have won just one of their opening three Premier League matches and were eliminated in the Carabao Cup second round by League Two side Grimsby Town.