The BYU Wide Receiver Room is Well Positioned for the Future
On Saturday, BYU landed a commitment from wide receiver Graham Livingston. Livingston was the leading receiver in the state of Utah last season and he has combined for 2,944 receiving yards over the last two seasons.
While it's becoming impossible to roster plan too far in advance in the transfer portal era, it's still important for position coaches to add as much talent to their rooms as possible. That's where BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake has exceled. Whether it's through the transfer portal or the high school ranks, Sitake has identified and landed impact players.
The wide receiver pipeline at BYU is in a great place. Today, we're reviewing the scholarship wide receivers that are projected to be on the 2025 roster as well as the future additions that have committed to BYU.
Current BYU Wide Receivers
- Chase Roberts
- Jojo Phillips
- Parker Kingston
- Dominique McKenzie
- Cody Hagen
- Tei Nacua
- Marquis Taliulu
- LaMason Waller III
- Tiger Bachmeier
- Reggie Frishknecht
BYU will have a top wide receiver in returning star wide receiver Chase Roberts. Roberts will look to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in a single season.
After Roberts, Jojo Phillips and Parker Kingston return and are set to take on bigger roles in 2025.
Behind those three, we expect Cody Hagen and Tiger Bachmeier to be in the main rotation as well. Hagen, one of the most decorated wide receivers to come out of the state of Utah, was fresh off his mission before joining the program last Summer. Tiger Bachmeier is a proven commodity and a transfer from Stanford.
There is also a lot of young talent in the room. Four-star recruit LaMason Waller joined the program in time for Spring camp earlier this year. Then there is Tei Nacua who took a lot of reps with the first-team offense this Spring.
Dom McKenzie is one of the fastest players on the roster and he has started to develop more as a possession wide receiver.
BYU also added Weber State transfer Reggie Frishknecht in the Spring transfer window. Frishknecht was highly productive in both the high school and JUCO ranks. He has the potential to sneak into the rotation as well.
Future BYU Wide Receivers
Three wide receivers have already committed to the BYU football program for the 2026 recruiting class.
- Legend Glasker
- Terrance Saryon
- Graham Livingston
Both Glasker and Saryon will join the program for the 2026 season. Graham Livingston's enrollment plans have not been confirmed as of this writing.
Legend Glasker has been committed to BYU for a while so his recruitment might not draw many headlines from here on out, but make no mistake, he could be a star for BYU. Glasker recently ran a 4.42 laser forty at the UA Next event. Xaver Worthy ran a 4.41 in high school at the same event before going on to break the NFL Combine record. Glasker can flat out fly, but he also has the hands and the route-running the be an excellent college wide receiver.
Terrance Saryon was committed to Washington when he flipped to BYU. The Washington native needs to add a little weight, but when he does, he is another candidate to make an early impact at BYU.