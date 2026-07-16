Biggest Questions BYU Must Answer During Fall Camp

Fall Camp is just around the corner for the BYU football program. For a team that will be defined by its returning production, there are still a handful of questions for BYU to address during Fall Camp.

1. Who will emerge at wide receiver?

The top question for BYU during Fall Camp: who will emerge at wide receiver? The wide receivers are the least proven group on the team. There is a lot of talent for Fesi Sitake to work with, but there aren't any proven options returning for BYU.

BYU needs at least one or two wide receivers to emerge as Bear Bachmeier's top targets during Fall Camp. We give Jojo Phillips and Kyler Kasper the best odds to become those go-to wide receivers, but other wide receivers like Legend Glasker, Jaron Pula, Tei Nacua, Reggie Frischknecht, and Tiger Bachmeier will contend for targets as well.

Besides Phillips and Kasper who are expected to play, will Fesi Sitake lean on more seasoned players like Tei Nacua and Reggie Frischknecht? Or will he roll the dice on talented freshmen like Legend Glasker and Jaron Pula?

2. Can BYU generate a pass rush without blitzing?

BYU defensive end Tausili Akana performs a drill during Spring Camp | BYU Photo

The best defenses are able to get after the quarterback without blitzing. For as good as BYU has been the last two seasons, the pass rush generated by the defensive line is one area where the Cougars could improve the most.

In 2025, the three defensive ends that played the most were Logan Lutui, Bodie Schoonover, and Viliami Po'uha. Lutui and Schoonover, in particular, were better at stopping the run than getting after the quarterback. Combined, BYU's defensive ends generated pressure on 9.4% of pass rush snaps last season.

Texas Tech defensive ends, arguably the best pass rush duo in the country, generated pressure on 16.3% of pass rush snaps. In other words, Texas Tech's pass rusher were 73% more effective than BYU's pass rush. That allowed Texas Tech to rush four, create havoc, and keep seven defenders in coverage. At times, it felt like Texas Tech had more players on the field than BYU. In a lot of ways, they did.

Texas Tech's pass rush was so dominant that BYU had to commit a running back, a tight end, or both (known as max coverage) to protect Bear Bachmeier. That left three wide receivers running routes against seven Tech defenders. 3 of Bear Bachmeier's 7 interceptions last season came against the Red Raiders. Their pass rush was the primary reason why Bachmeier struggled as much as he did.

The difference between good and great defenses in college football is a dominant defensive line. If BYU is going to take the next step as a defense, it's going to depend on the consistency of the pass rush.

Going back to the BYU defensive ends, the talent on the roster suggests BYU could take a major step forward in that area in 2026. In terms of pressure rate, BYU's most effective pass rushers last season were underclassmen.

True freshman Nusi Taumoepeau led all pass rushers with a pressure rate of 29.4%. Taumoepeau's pressure rate is even more impressive in context. Texas Tech superstar David Bailey, who was the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, generated pressure on 21.3% of pass rush snaps in 2025. Time will tell if Taumoepeau can consistently generate pressure at scale - he played just 51 pass rush snaps last season comopared to 380 for David Bailey.

Sophomore Tausili Akana and freshman Hunter Clegg ranked second and third, respectively, in pressure rate. If BYU is going to take the next step as a team and win the Big 12, the pass rush from defensive ends has to be more productive than it was in 2025.

3. Will Faletau Satuala be 100% for the start of the season?

BYU star safety Faletau Satuala suffered a foot injury during the offseason. Satuala is one of BYU's most important players, and the Cougars really need him to be ready for the week two matchup against Arizona.

Will Faletau Satuala be 100% healthy for the start of the season? That is something BYU needs to find out during Fall Camp. If Satuala is only partially available for Fall Camp, the Cougars will turn to experienced safeties Raider Damuni and Tommy Prassas.

Kalani Sitake told Mitch Harper of KSL Sports during Big 12 Media Days that he expects Satuala to be ready for week one.

4. Can BYU trust Bear Bachmeier to be more aggressive out of the gate?

Last year, BYU slowly brought Bear Bachmeier up to speed during the first half of the season. By the back half of the season, BYU had to lean on Bachmeier to go out and win games against Iowa State and Georgia Tech. Bachmeier looked like a quarterback that was in control of the offense during Spring Camp. Will BYU trust Bear Bachmeier to come out and be aggressive in week two against Arizona? Or will BYU lean on its ground attack against the Wildcats - that's how the Cougars pulled out a victory in Tucson last season.

Bachmeier was already effective in 2025. If he can become one of the best signal callers in the league in 2026, BYU will be very hard to stop. By the time BYU reaches the middle section of its schedule, Bachmeier will need to be playing at a really high level. It remains to be seen if BYU will bring Bachmeier along like they did a season ago, or if he will have full autonomy out of the gate. Bachmeier's performance in Fall Camp will likely dictate the direction that Aaron Roderick goes.

5. What will special teams look like?

BYU will feature new players at every key special teams position. BYU has a new special teams coordinator in Justin Ena. Ena transitioned from linebackers coach to special teams coordinator with no official responsibilities on the defensive side. Ena will invest almost all of his team getting BYU's special teams up to speed.

BYU will have a position battles at kicker, punter, punt returner, and kick returner. During Fall Camp, BYU will need to address what all of its special teams units will look like. With dynamic kick returners like Parker Kingston and Keelan Marion over the last two years, BYU has been aggressive in the return game. Can they find a dynamic enough returner to continue to be aggressive? That remains to be seen.

6. Can BYU establish some depth at a few positions?

There are a few positions with some depth concerns going into Fall Camp. Running back and cornerback are at the top of the list.

BYU has a strong returning duo at running back in LJ Martin and Sione Moa. Behind those two, Preston Rex and Devaughn Eka will battle for the third-string spot.

At cornerbacks, it remains to be seen who will emerge behind Evan Johnson and Tre Alexander. Jayven Williams, Jordyn Criss, Jonathan Kabeya, and Kevin Doe will contend for those spots in the two-deep.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.