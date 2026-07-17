Former Blue-Chip Recruits Expected to be on BYU's Fall Camp Roster

Since joining the Big 12, BYU has added more and more blue-chip talent to its roster. Star ratings are far from perfect, but they are the best high-level measurement of talent on a college football roster. On average, the more blue-chip recruits you have on your roster, the more you will win.

Going into 2026 Fall Camp, we project the Cougars will have 21 former four-star recruits on the roster, and a handful of blue-chip recruits on missions are scheduled to join the program in the future. That is a blue-chip ratio of 24.7%. The elevated talent has put BYU in a position to contend for the Big 12 championship in 2026.

Recruiting these high-caliber prospects is incredibly important. Of the 21 four-star recruits on BYU's roster, we project 19 or 20 out of 21 to be in the two-deep. The only one that we don't expect in the two-deep is returned missionary Devoux Tuataga. Tuataga returned home from his mission just a few months ago and was not home in time to compete in Spring Camp.

Defense

Of the 21 former four-star recruits, 10 will be on the defensive side of the ball. The only position where BYU won't have a former blue-chip recruit is at cornerback.

Not only has BYU elevated its recruiting to land more four-star talent, it has also established a high hit rate on these players. For example, Faletau Satuala has lived up to the recruiting hype since enrolling at BYU. Siale Esera has been a contributor ever since his freshman season as long as he's been healthy. Nusi Taumoepeau became one of BYU's best pass rushers as a true freshman. Hunter Clegg played more snaps than any true freshman not named Bear Bachmeier last season.

Kennan Pula and Braxton Lindsey have a chance to play as true freshmen - they are part of the new batch of four-star talent.

Nusi Taumoepeau - Defensive End Raider Damuni - Safety Siale Esera - Linebacker Faletau Satuala - Safety Hunter Clegg - Defensive End Tausili Akana - Defensive End Braxton Lindsey - Defensive End Kennan Pula - Safety Cade Uluave - Linebacker Devoux Tuataga - Defensive End

Offense

BYU has a former four-star recruit at every position on offense. They have multiple four-star recruits at every position except quarterback and running back.

Just like the defensive side, BYU has had a high hit rate with these blue-chip recruits. BYU's star backfield, LJ Martin and Bear Bachmeier, were both four-star recruits coming out of high school. The Cougars are projected to start Andrew Gentry and Paki Finau at the right and left tackle spots, respectively. Roger Salepeaga and Walker Lyons were called two of BYU's best players back in Spring Camp.

We also think a four-star freshman like Jaron Pula could make an immediate impact for BYU.

LJ Martin - Running Back Andrew Gentry - Offensive Line Ethan Thomason - Offensive Line Jaron Pula - Wide Receiver Paki Finau - Offensive Line Walker Lyons - Tight End Kyler Kasper - Wide Receiver Bott Mulitalo - Offensive Line Roger Saleapaga - Tight End Bear Bachmeier - Quarterback Tiger Bachmeier - Wide Receiver

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