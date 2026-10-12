The LJ Martin Effect: Why BYU’s Red Zone Offense Stalled Without Its Star RB

PROVO, UT - Going into the game against Iowa State, the BYU offense had scored 13 touchdowns in 13 red zone opportunities (excluding kneel downs and garbage time). Without star running back LJ Martin against Iowa State, the Cougars' red zone efficiency took a dramatic dip. BYU scored just two touchdowns in five red zone tries without Martin in the lineup.

BYU's offensive drive chart against Iowa State | BYU On SI

Opposing defenses have not been threatened by the BYU backup running backs between the tackles. Since running between the tackles hasn't been as effective as it was with Martin, BYU tried to throw the football near the end zone. It's challenging, of course, to throw the football in condensed situations like the red zone.

In this breakdown, we're looking at all three of BYU's failed red zone drives and what BYU will need to fix before it takes on Notre Dame.

Bear Bachmeier Can't Connect with Legend Glasker

On the first failed red zone trip, BYU had a first down at the Iowa State 11 after Bear Bachmeier found Walker Lyons for a chunk-yardage gain. On first down, Bachmeier connected with Jojo Phillips for a five-yard gain. So far so good as five yards is considered a success on first down.

On second down, 2nd & 5, Preston Rex gained just one yard to setup a 3rd & 4 from the Iowa State 5 yard-line.

On third down, Bear Bachmeier sailed a pass intended for Reggie Frischknecht in the corner of the end zone. Then, Kalani Sitake rolled the dice on 4th & 4. Bachmeier threw one of his best passes of the night to Legend Glasker in the corner of the end zone on fourth down. There was a very, very narrow window to fit the ball into Glasker, and credit to Bachmeier for putting the ball in a place where Glasker could catch it. However, it was a very difficult catch and Glasker couldn't come down with it.

BYU threw the football three times in four tries on that turnover on downs. It was the only option on third and fourth down since the Cougars gained one yard on their only attempt. That was the first real sign that BYU really missed LJ Martin.

A 97-yard drive ends with no points

After a muffed punt, BYU started this drive from its own one yard-line. The Cougars marched all the way to the Iowa State 11 where they faced 1st & 10. On first down, Bear Bachmeier called his own number for a gain of three yards on a quarterback draw.

On 2nd & 7, Journee Tonga rushed for one yard up the middle to setup 3rd & 6. On 3rd & 6, Bear Bachmeier found Legend Glasker a few yards short of the sticks and BYU settled for a field goal. Then, Iowa State jumped offsides setting up a 4th & 1 from the two. The Cougars brought the offense back on the field.

On 4th & 1, Bear Bachmeier threw a back-shoulder fade intended for Walker Lyons that hit Lyons in the hands, but it was just outside his frame and the Cougars turned it over on downs.

In two failed red zone opportunities, the BYU running backs had two carries for just two yards, higlighting the absence of LJ Martin.

It's worth noting that on BYU's first touchdown drive, Preston Rex broke a tackle and picked up eight yards in the red zone. A few plays later, Journee Tonga had a six-yard touchdown run. In other words, the difference between the first touchdown drive and the two turnovers on downs: BYU running backs averaged 7 yards per carry on the successful drive and 1 yard per carry on the failed drives.

It's not all on the running backs, of course. Iowa State was getting a lot of push in the middle of BYU's offensive line. However, it was as simple as being able to run the ball in the red zone or not.

BYU Settles for a Field Goal

The third and final red zone fail was different from the others. Up 21-10, BYU was trying to control the clock and end the game. With just over two minutes remaining, a Preston Rex run put BYU right on the edge of the red zone at the 20 yard-line. On 3rd &5, BYU went for the dagger with a back-shoulder fade to Kyler Kasper. That pass fell incomplete and BYU settled for a Matthias Dunn field goal.

What Can Be Done About Red Zone Offense Against Notre Dame

17 points in 5 red zone tries won't cut it against a team like Notre Dame. So what can BYU do against the Fighting Irish? Even though it's Notre Dame who comes it with a vaunted run defense, the Cougars will have to be able to manufacture a few rushing yards per carry. One yard per carry won't get it done. Beyond that, there are a few things Aaron Roderick can try.

It's time to pull out the best red zone passing plays in BYU's bag. In fact, BYU might need to scheme up three of four passing pays tailored to attack the Notre Dame defense in that area of the field.

BYU likes jet sweeps in the red zone and they didn't use them against Iowa State. Legend Glasker could be an option to try to pick up some yards on the ground, although it will be difficult to get to the edge with the speed of Notre Dame's defense.

Devaughn Eka only got three carries but he averaged a team-high 4.7 yards per carry. Perhaps a few of Eka's carries could come in the red zone.

BYU will need to throw in the red zone more than they would with a healthy LJ Martin. Last but not least, if Bear Bachmeier is going to run the football, the red zone is where he will needed the most. Bachmeier took a few too many hits against Iowa State, so BYU can't run him too much, but he will need to be a threat with his legs in the red zone. Against TCU, BYU was 2/2 in the red zone thanks to Bachmeier's legs. That was the difference in the game.

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