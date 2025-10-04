Three Eye-Popping Stats From Bear Bachmeier's Performance Against WVU
On Friday, BYU true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier put up a career high 351 passing yards. Here are three eye-popping stats from Bachmeier's performance against the Mountaineers.
1. 351 Passing Yards
351 passing yards was the second most by a freshman quarterback in BYU history. It is the most passing yards by a BYU freshman against P4 team. Tanner Mangum set the BYU freshman record in 2015 when he threw for 365 yards against UConn. However, Mangum needed 53 pass attempts to get there.
Mangum was 35/53 for 365 yards. Bachmeier was 18/25 for 351 yards against the Mountaineers.
2. 14.04 Yards Per Attempt
Bear Bachmeier threw for 14.04 yards per attempt against West Virginia. That was the highest YPA by a BYU starting quarterback since Zach Wilson was a perfect 18/18 against Western Michigan in the 2018 Idaho Potato Bowl.
14.04 yards per attempt is the highest YPA by a BYU quarterback against a P4 team in the PFF era (since 2014).
Bachmeier had completions of 47 yards, 54 yards, 85 yards, 35 yards, 20 yards, and 21 yards.
Bachmeier's receivers certainly helped - they had 224 yards after the catch. Bachmeier's accuracy also played a big role in the receivers gaining a lot of yards after the catch. Bachmeier's laser to Chase Roberts, for example, would not have turned into an 85-yard gain without a perfect pass.
3. 78.3% Adjusted Completion Percentage
Bachmeier had an adjusted completion percentage (aka accuracy rate) of 78.3% against WVU and his average depth of target was 8.8 yards. Average depth of target is important context whenever you measure accuracy rate. Among BYU quarterbacks with an average depth of target of at least 8.8 yards, that is the highest accuracy rate since Kedon Slovis against Southern Utah in 2023.
You have to go back to 2021 to find a better accuracy rate by a BYU quarterback against a P4 team. Jaren Hall had an accuracy rate of 78.8% against Virginia.
It's important to mention the role of the BYU offensive line in these numbers. WVU came into this game getting pressure on 42.5% of passing dropbacks, a top-10 rate in the country.
BYU allowed just four pressures for a pressure rate of 13.3%. They also allowed only one QB hit and no sacks. Without the offensive line, these high-level numbers would not be possible for a true freshman.
Bachmeier made just his fifth career start against WVU. He continues to get better and better every week, and he has the potential to be an absolute star in Provo.