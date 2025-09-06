Three Keys to a BYU Win Over Stanford
BYU football will be back in action on Saturday night when the Cougars host the Stanford Cardinal. BYU-Stanford will kickoff under the lights and the crowd will be in white. The atmosphere should be electric - the game sold out a few days ago.
Here are three keys to a BYU win over Portland State.
1. Protect the Football
BYU is a better football team than Stanford. There's a reason why BYU is favored by as many as three touchdowns on some sportsbooks. Stanford has no major advantages over BYU except one: experience at quarterback.
BYU true freshman Bear Bachmeier has made just one start and Saturday will be his first start against a P4 opponent.
Stanford had one takeaway against Hawaii: a strip sack in the endzone that turned into a touchdown. If Stanford can make this game competitive, it will be because they will have forced some Bear Bachmeier mistakes.
If BYU protects the football, Stanford probably won't have the firepower to keep up.
2. Force Gulbranson to Beat You
Stanford quarterback Ben Gulbranson had a miserable start to the season at Hawaii. Gulbranson was 15/30 for 109 yards and a touchdown. Gulbranson missed multiple open receivers and never got in rhythm.
When Stanford moved the football, it was on the ground. The Cardinal ran the ball 43 times for 177 yards (4.1 yards per carry). Stanford running back Micah Ford ran for 113 yards and a touchdown.
The BYU defense was excellent against the run in week one. Against Stanford, the BYU defense needs to stop the run and make Ben Gulbranson beat them. If BYU forces Stanford into 3rd & Long situations, Gulbranson won't have the ability to consistently move the chains.
3. Continue to Make Life Easy on Bear Bachmeier
The BYU offense couldn't have made life easier for Bear Bachmeier in the opener. Bachmeier only attempted 11 passes while scoring 5 touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Cougars ran for 468 yards and 9.8 yards per carry.
Against Stanford, BYU needs to make life easy on Bear Bachmeier once again. What does that look like against Stanford? Get LJ Martin going in the run game, give him a few easy throws on the first few drives, and give him a few simple plays that he is comfortable with while he finds a rhythm.
Bear is going to experience some growing pains at some point, but the more BYU can make life easier on him in September, the less painful the growing pains will be.