Top 10 Plays from BYU's Win Over Rival Utah
On Saturday night, no. 15 BYU took down rival and no. 23 Utah 24-21. The Utes outgained the Cougars 470-368, but it was key plays in key moments that propelled BYU to victory. In this article, we will rank the top 10 plays of BYU's win over Utah.
10. Faletau Satuala Hit Hear 'Round the World
It's not easy to legally deliver a hit like the one Faletau Satuala did in the fourth quarter. Satuala perfectly timed the throw, forced the incompletion, and stayed in the game by avoiding targeting. This play was a precursor to Jack Kelly's sack which also cracked the top 10.
9. The Parker Kingston Touchdown
Utah only had the lead for three minutes in this game before BYU responded with a touchdown of its own. The touchdown was scored by Parker Kingston, but it was really sparked by impeccable blocking by Isaiah Jatta, Chase Roberts, and Carsen Ryan.
8. The 'Air Bear' Hurdle
Bear Bachmeier gave BYU fans Taysom Hill flashbacks when he hurdled Utah safety Jackson Bennee. Bachmeier completely cleared Bennee and got down in time to protect himself. He also picked up a first down on this run.
7. The Muffed Punt
Tied at 7-7 with just over two minutes remaining in the first half, BYU was in the danger zone. The Utes had all the momentum, and they were about to get to ball back to take the lead before halftime. Even more importantly, Utah was scheduled to receive the second half kickoff. Utah had an opportunity to take control of the game at that point. Instead, Utah muffed a Sam Vander Haar punt and gave the ball back to BYU. Senior safety Talan Alfrey had the fumble recovery.
That turnover allowed BYU to take a 10-7 lead into the locker room.
6. BYU Stops Utah in the Redzone....Again
Fourth down stops were a major storyline in this game. After stopping a jet sweep on a previous fourth down (more on that in a moment), the Utes went to the quarterack run game on 4th &3. The Cougars stopped Devon Dampier just short of the first down marker.
5. Jack 'Sack' Kelly
After BYU took two-score lead late in the fourth quarter, Utah's offense had a chance to make this a one-score game. The BYU defense tightened up and put Utah well behind the sticks. Faced with a 4th & 15, Utah had no other choice but to go for it.
That's when BYU pass-rushing specialist Jack Kelly came screaming around the edge for the sack. Kelly, who missed last game due to injury, made his mark when it mattered most. Kelly used his speed to beat projected first round tackle Spencer Fano around the edge.
4. The Chase Roberts TD
In a game where long scoring drives were rare, it was critical for BYU to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Frankly, that was the difference in the game. On BYU's first redzone trip, Bear Bachmeier threw a dart to Chase Roberts who high-pointed the football for the score.
3. The First of Many Fourth Down Stops
On Utah's first drive of the game, they marched 81 yards deep into BYU territory. Faced with a 4th & 1, the Utes opted to go for it instead of kicking a field goal. BYU senior cornerback Mory Bamba made perhaps the best play of his career on a Utah jet sweep. The Utes used speedster Daniel Bray to try to get around the edge, but Bamba met him in the backfield and made a spectacular open-field tackle.
2. Tanner Wall Interception
After BYU regained the lead in the fourth quarter, Utah got the ball back to go take the lead right back. That's when BYU senior safety Tanner Wall made an acrobatic interception downfield that gave the ball back to BYU's offense. Wall high-pointed the football, a nod to his background as a wide receiver, to give the ball back to the offense.
1. Bear Bachmeier Touchdown Run
In a game that was full of big plays, no play was bigger than Bear Bachmeier's game-sealing touchdown run. Bachmeier's run will be played in Holy War highlight reels for years to come.
With four minutes remaining, the BYU offense was in a dangerous situation. The Cougars were faced with 3rd & 11 from the Utah 22 yard-line. A field goal in that situation would have given Utah the ball back with a chance to go win the game. Aaron Roderick turned to his true freshman signal caller with the game on the line, and he delivered.
On 3rd & 11, Bachmeier made a run that will be remembered for the next forty years in Provo. First, Bachmeier made a linebacker miss to give him a chance to get upfield. Then Bachmeier skipped between two would-be tacklers to gain the first down. Finally, Bachmeier carried two Utah defenders six yards into the endzone for the game-sealing touchdown.