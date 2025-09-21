Top Performers From BYU's Win Over East Carolina
On Saturday night, the BYU football program took down ECU 34-13. Here were the top individual performers from BYU's win.
1. Evan Johnson
This one was the easiest pick on this list. Evan Johnson changed the course of the game with a pair of interceptions on back-to-back East Carolina plays.
His first interception game at the goal line and prevented an ECU score
His second interception completely changed the complexion of the game. ECU was trying to run out the clock and get to halftime, but they were pinned inside their own one yard-line. The Pirates - obviously concerned about the potential of a safety - opted to throw it from their own endzone. Johnson stepped in front of the pass and returned it for the score.
We are not aware of a BYU player ever getting interceptions on back-to-back plays. According to our friends over at RecordBreaker Sports - BYU, the closest thing was a pair of interceptions by David Atkinson in 1971 on back-to-back drives.
2. Bear Bachmeier
Bear Bachmeier had his best game in his young BYU career. Bachmeier was a bit shaky in the first quarter, but he found his groove and never looked back.
Bachmeier finished 18/25 for 246 yards (career high) and touchdown through the air. He also had five carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. With that performance, Aaron Roderick will be able to slowly give Bachmeier more and more access to the offense.
Bachmeier never put the ball in danger, either. ECU came into this game leading the country in turnover margin. Bachmeier neutralized that threat on Saturday night.
3. Jack Kelly
Coming into this game, ECU had allowed just one sack all season. Jack Kelly had two sacks. Kelly finished with seven total tackles and the two sacks. Kelly's closing speed is elite when he is rushing the quarterback.
4. Chase Roberts
Chase Roberts has become the safety blanket that BYU's true freshman quarterback needs. He finished with five receptions for 97 yards including 55 yards after the catch.
5. Raider Damuni
Raider Damuni was all over the field in run support. On one play in particular, Damuni came down hill and prevented an ECU touchdown. Evan Johnson got his first interception on the next play.
Damuni finished with a team-high eight total tackles.
6. Carsen Ryan
After Chase Roberts, Carsen Ryan has been Bear Bachmeier's favorite target. Ryan had four catches for 63 yards including a 20-yard touchdown grab. Ryan has lived up to the lofty preseason expectations. He has been the tight end BYU has been looking for over the last several years.
7. LJ Martin
Another 100-yard performance from LJ Martin? Another 100-yard outing from LJ Martin indeed. Martin had 101 yards on just 14 attempts, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. He exploded for a 41-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, oddly his first rushing touchdown of the season.