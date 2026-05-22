BYU Wide Receiver Cody Hagen Retires From Football

BYU wide receiver Cody Hagen has retired from football, BYU On SI has confirmed. The news was first leaked on Friday morning by College Transfer Portal on X. According to BYU Sports Nation, who also confirmed the news, Hagen is retiring "after trying to rehab from numerous injuries."

"He gave it his all."@jaromjordan reacts to the news of Cody Hagen's retirement. pic.twitter.com/z5BiUGENDT — BYUtv Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) May 22, 2026

Hagen, a junior on BYU's spring roster, started three games and appeared in 13 games for BYU in 2025. He played over 430 snaps in 2025, third most among BYU wide receivers behind only Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston.

Hagen also returned kickoffs for BYU. In 2025, Hagen finished the season with 12 catches for 97 yards. He also had 9 carries for 93 yards, including two long touchdown runs. He had a critical 32-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against Colorado last season.

Cody Hagen said come with me cameraman - we’re going to the end zone. 💨#Big12FB | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/3KHGGaxKjX — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 28, 2025

Hagen returned home from his mission prior to the 2024 season. He dealt with injuries that limited his availability during the back half of the 2024 season. In 2025, Hagen got banged up in the bowl game against Georgia Tech. He was rehabbing from that injury during Spring Camp and was limited as a result.

Just a few months after his mission in 2024, Hagen participated in BYU's Spring Camp. He had a few standout performances that flashed his potential. He eventually appeared in a few games for BYU's offense, finishing with 29 receiving yards on 3 catches that season.

One of the top plays of the day on the best drive of the day: Gerry Bohanon finds Cody Hagen for a big gain. pic.twitter.com/U7LXA5Vs8l — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 9, 2024

Coming out of high school, Hagen was a four-star recruit and one of the most productive wide receivers in the history of Utah high school football. Hagen's injuries limited his ability to show his full potential at BYU. If he was healthy, he would have been a fixture in BYU's wide receiver rotation in 2026.

Hagen, who is engaged to be married in June, leaves BYU with an even bigger void to fill at wide receiver. BYU will now be without the three receivers that played the most in 2025: Chase Roberts, Parker Kingston, and Cody Hagen.

Hagen was one player that we expected to take a big step forward in 2026 prior to injury. Hagen was one of the fastest players on BYU's roster. In high school, Hagen ran a 10.52 100 M dash. Without Hagen in the rotation, there will be plenty of opportunities for other wide receivers like Reggie Frischknecht, Tei Nacua, Legend Glasker, Jaron Pula, and Terrance Saryon.

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